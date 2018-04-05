Euro Paper Talk: Arsenal make move for international centre-back

Manchester United have been linked with a move for a Monaco star, while Tottenham have been linked with a striker and a winger, all in Thursday’s Euro papers.

MAN UTD EYE MONACO FULL-BACK

Manchester United will make a summer move for Monaco full-back Djibril Sidibe, according to reports from France.

Le10Sport claim that Jose Mourinho has been keeping an eye on the France international and that a summer move could be on the cards.

“The Portuguese technician has already launched the first manoeuvres towards Djibril Sidibe, to announce his interest,” their report claims.

In addition, they claim that the prospect of a move to the Premier League and to Old Trafford would be difficult for the 25-year-old to turn down.

Manchester City and Arsenal were also linked to the versatile defender, who played a key role in the side which won Ligue 1 and reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2016/17.

Sidibe has already been linked with a move to the Gunners in the past whilst at Troyes, but Monaco pipped the North London club to his signature.

“I was on the brink [of signing for Monaco] and [Arsenal] gave me a headache by making a bid at the last moment,” Sidibe told Le Parisien.

“After reflecting on it, I was not certain my playing time would be guaranteed.

“I would have played maybe 25 games this season, including the cups. They also wanted to use me on the left whereas I want to establish myself on the right.”

SALAH PRICE SET

Reports surrounding the future of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah continue to come thick and fast.

But the latest reports are rather contradictory. American outlet Sports Illustrated claim Real Madrid will not pursue moves for Salah or Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer.

However, Diario Gol report that Liverpool have put a €182m price tag in the 25-year-old, who has scored 38 goals in 43 appearances this season.

Whether or not Real will be prepared to pay such a fee for the Roma man is unclear, but the report says Salah will ask for Gareth Bale’s No.11 shirt number if the deal goes through.

ARSENAL IN FOR PAPASTATHOPOULOS

Arsenal are ready to reignite their interest in Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, claims a report.

The 29-year-old Greece international has been a target for Arsene Wenger in the past, but now Juventus and Manchester United are interested.

Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that Juve are wary of interest from Arsenal, who will be looking to add at least one central defender to their squad in the summer.

JUVENTUS STEP UP CHASE FOR TOP MAN UTD TARGET

Juventus have reportedly stepped up their interest in Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The midfielder, 23, is regarded as one of the top young talents in European football and is said to be keen on quitting Lazio this summer.

The Serbian has been strongly linked with a switch to Old Trafford, with Jose Mourinho a known admirer, but it would appear that Juve are looking to steal a march on United.

An exclusive report on Calciomercato claims that the reigning Serie A champions have made several enquries about the player in recent weeks but have been told the price keeps on rising.

Milinkovic-Savic has scored 11 goals in all competitions this season, adding eight assists and is rated at around €150m (£130m).

AND THE REST

Tottenham have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Hamburg striker Jann-Fiete Arp (Bild)

RB Leipzig are not interested in Arsenal and Liverpool transfer target Max Meyer (DPA)

Andres Iniesta has refused to address speculation surrounding his future, amid talk he could leave Barcelona for China (Sport)

Lassana Diarra will remain at PSG next season (Le Parisien)

Tottenham are hoping to land FC Koln winger Leonardo Bittencourt this summer (Kicker)

Chelsea are prepared to offer Eden Hazard £300,000-a-week to stay at Stamford Bridge and shun interest from Real Madrid (Sport)

Inter are considering making a summer move for Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic (CalcioMercato)

Chelsea have made preliminary inquiries about Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim (Yahoo Sports)

Fresh reports in Spain suggest Gareth Bale will leave Real Madrid this summer, citing his deteriorating relationship with Zinedine Zidane (Diario AS)

Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Monaco youngster Christian Koffi (L’Equipe)

Antoine Griezmann has moved to the top of Juventus’ summer wishlist (Corriere dello Sport)

Real Madrid could be in line to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara (Don Balon)

Liverpool are considering a move for Gent’s £13m-rated Moses Simon, 22, with Newcastle and Brighton also interested in the Nigeria winger (HLN)

Everton have progressed in their talks to sign Besiktas midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup, 25, and could complete a deal for the Turkey player in the next two weeks (Aksam)

Valencia loannee Andres Pereira wants to talk to Jose Mourinho about his future with Manchester United (Calciomercato)

Monaco made an offer to Napoli Coach Maurizio Sarri (Corriere dello Sport)

Real Betis are keen to bring West Ham goalkeeper Adrian back to the club in the summer

AC Milan are interested in Napoli’s Jose Callejon and could offer winger Suso in exchange (Il Mattino)

Real Sociedad winger Sergio Canales looks set to join Real Betis this summer when his contract expires (Marca)

Valencia are hopeful of signing Celta Vigo midfielder Daniel Wass this summer (Marca)