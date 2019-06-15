Manchester United have bid €75m on an Argentina midfielder seen as Paul Pogba’s replacement, while Liverpool have made their move to bring in a dream Jurgen Klopp signing, according to Saturday’s European papers.

SPANISH MEDIA CLAIMS MAN UTD WANT LO CELSO

Manchester United are reported to have followed up on their initial interest in Giovani Lo Celso by making a formal €75m offer for his services.

Tottenham were believed to be at the front of the queue to sign the Argentina star, but Estadio Deportivo claims United have already made their approach with the Seville-based club amid claims the Red Devils have also held talks with the player’s agent.

It’s claimed in the Spanish media that United want Lo Celso to replace Paul Pogba in their midfield, having given the Frenchman permission to move on.

And any swoop for Lo Celso will hand Betis a huge profit on their investment; the Argentina international joining permanently last month in a €22m deal following a year on loan from PSG.

Betis have a €100m exit clause in Lo Celso’s deal, but are said to be extremely tempted by United’s offer, which will give them an instant €53m profit, though PSG do retain a €20% sell-on clause.

Mundo Deportivo also reckons United’s offer is likely to be accepted, with any move likely to put severe doubts on their proposed swoop for Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!

AND THE REST

Liverpool have launched a formal offer for Lille attacker Nicolas Pepe amid claims the €70m-rated Ivorian is a player that ‘Jurgen Klopp loves’ (Le10 Sport)

Real Madrid are struggling to offload goalkeeper Keylor Navas this summer, despite links to Manchester United and PSG (AS)

Everton have emerged as surprise favourites to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, and are said to be willing to meet his €60m exit clause. The potential arrival will place big doubts on the future of Jordan Pickford, who has been mentioned as a target for Manchester United (Sport)

Manchester United target Hirving Lozano has agreed a deal to join Napoli worth €4.5m a year to the Mexican. A deal worth around €50m is now expected to be agreed with PSV Eindhoven (Sky Italia)

Maurizio Sarri wants a Juventus midfield of Paul Pogba, Sergej Milinković-Savić and Adrien Rabiot next season and also wants to add Mauro Icardi to his attack and Marquinhos and Marcelo to his defence. Paulo Dybala, Mario Manzukic, Douglas Costa and Joao Cancelo will all leave to help fund the deals (Tuttosport)

Kostas Manolas has agreed personal terms ahead of a surprise move to Napoli from Roma (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Roma are ready to swoop for Salomon Rondon, as the striker has only one year left on his West Bromwich Albion contract after a one-season Newcastle United loan (Calciomercato)

Inter Milan will allow Mauro Icardi to leave with Antonio Conte wanting to sign Cagliari midfielder Nicolò Barella (€35m), AS Roma striker Eden Dzeko (€15m) and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku (€70m) this summer (Corriere dello Sport)

Atletico Madrid are in ‘the advanced stages’ of completing the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente, who had been linked with Liverpool (Cadena Cope)

Atalanta are stepping up their efforts to sign both Sevilla striker Luis Muriel and Genk midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi for a combined €30m (Gazzetta dello Sport)

AC Milan have contacted Arsenal to offer them Franck Kessie in a straight swap for €35m-rated Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira (Tuttosport)

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez has responded to critics following his disastrous loan spell at Arsenal, insisting he had no chance of making an impression after suffering a restrictive pelvic injury (Cadena Ser)

Marco Giampaolo is ready to be appointed new AC Milan coach on Monday – and he will name Stefano Rapetti as fitness coach and Francesco Conti as his assistant (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Matthijs De Ligt has narrowed his choice down to two sides this summer – with Liverpool and Man Utd now out of the running to sign the €80m Ajax sensation (De Telegraaf)

Italian Serie A outfit Parma are interested in signing striker Mario Balotelli on a free transfer (Sky Italia)

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde will let Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic leave the club if the right offer is made for the player (Cadena SER)

Manchester United are the sole suitors to land Bruno Fernandes after Spurs joined Man City and Liverpool in ending their interest in the €80m Sporting Lisbon star

PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot could yet sign a new deal with the Ligue 1 champions despite being left out of the team for the second half of last season (ESPN)

Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral believes Real Sociedad ‘are top on the list’ of where he will play his next season (Cadena Ser)

Liverpool and Arsenal have been named as frontrunners in the race to sign Hakim Ziyech after Ajax put a modest €35m price tag on his head (De Telegraaf)

West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham are all interested in AC Milan winger Suso but they face competition from Atletico Madrid (MilanNews)