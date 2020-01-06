Manchester United have made an approach to sign one of the game’s most free-scoring strikers of recent years, while claims Liverpool could land a Barcelona star have been upped a level, according to Monday’s European papers.

MAN UTD READY TO BRING IN CAVANI

Manchester United have made official contact with the agent of Edinson Cavani to try and broker a deal to bring the Uruguayan striker to Old Trafford.

The free-scoring hitman is poised to depart PSG at the end of the season as a free agent with his contract due to expire and the Ligue 1 giants declining the chance to offload him in the January window.

Cavani, who is also subject of an approach from Atletico Madrid, has scored an astonishing 198 goals in 290 games for PSG – making him the club’s all-time top scorer and one of their most decorated-ever players.

And according to French outlet L’Equipe, Cavani has given the green light to make the move to Old Trafford – if United secure Champions League football either through a top-four finish or glory in the Europa League.

There’s no doubting that, despite his age, the capture of Cavani would be a real coup for United, whose manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made clear his ambitions of adding more goals to his side.

And while the striker would command a big salary, the very fact he will be available on a free transfer makes him a highly-attractive coup for Solskjaer and his coaching staff.

Having missed out on Erling Haaland earlier this month, United have reportedly turned to a super-agent to help broker a deal for an impressive Wolves frontman.

AND THE REST

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has increased speculation linking him with a move to Liverpool after the Frenchman liked an Instagram post about a transfer to Anfield (various)

Arsenal have formally contacted Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich to express their interest in 31-year-old Germany defender Jerome Boateng (Foot Mercato)

Man Utd have made contact with Arturo Vidal’s agent to indicate their willingness to sign the Chilean midfielder in a €20m deal this month (DirecTV)

Vidal’s agent is reported to be in Italy on Monday to discuss details of the Chilean’s proposed move from Barcelona to Inter Milan (Calciomercato)

Barcelona defender Jean Clair Todibo could have ended his hopes of a move to AC Milan by requesting he only signs for the Italians on loan, rather than in a permanent €20m deal (Corriere della Sera)

Tottenham will secure a permanent €30m deal for Giovani Lo Celso over the January transfer window after signalling their intent with Real Betis (Marca)

Everton are set to formally launch an ambitious bid to sign out-of -favour Real Madrid star James Rodriguez on a six-month loan deal (Marca)

West Ham will have a scout in attendance for AC Milan’s clash with Sampdoria on Monday as they prepare a possible bid for midfielder Franck Kessie (Calciomercato)

Atletico Madrid have learn they will likely have to wait until the summer to land Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Barcelona could make a late January move for AC Milan centre back Alessio Romagnoli as they look to bolster their defensive options (BeSoccer)

Real Madrid are weighing up a summer move for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, who is also being linked with Liverpool and Man Utd (El Desmarque)

Liverpool are ready to firm up their interest in Lille striker Victor Osimhen by making an approach for the Nigerian (Marca)

Stanislav Lobotka has been excluded from Celta Vigo’s matchday squads as talks over a move to Napoli continue to drag on (Sport)

Former Newcastle and PSG man Hatem Ben Arfa will be on the radar of Almeria boss Guti in the coming weeks (Mundo Deportivo)

Gremio have contacted Fiorentina over a deal for forward Pedro, whom should be allowed to leave once La Viola complete the signing of Patrick Cutrone from Wolves (Corriere Fiorentino)

Manchester United have revived their interest in Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who has a €100m exit clause in his contract, after seeing their hopes fade over three other targets (Goal)

Juventus hope they can sign Argentina striker Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan, despite Paris Saint-Germain having an agreement in place to sign the 26-year-old for £59.7m at the end of his loan spell at the club (Tuttosport)

Liverpool are making negotiations with Fluminese over the sale of Allan Rodrigues de Souza look like a “soap opera” (UOL)

Sevilla are eyeing a move for Benfica’s Raul de Tomas, who is rated at €20m (Mundo Deportivo)