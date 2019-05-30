Manchester United have taken their interest in a pair of midfielders on to the next level by making serious approaches to sign them, while Tottenham are willing to spend €25m to land a promising PSV attacker, according to Thursday’s European papers.

MAN UTD MOVE FOR RABIOT AND COUTINHO

Manchester United have stepped up efforts to freshen up their midfield by launching serious offers for two of their top targets, according to reports in Spain.

With the likes of David De Gea, Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba all expected to join Ander Herrera out the exit door, it promises to be a huge summer of change at Old Trafford. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be handed a £200m transfer warchest – and that figure could be swelled by the potential sales of a number of their top stars.

And the United manager has wasted little time in drawing together a list of potential recruits – and now it’s claimed firm offers have been made for two of their targets.

According to Mundo Deportivo, United have made an approach to Adrien Rabiot, who is available as a free agent this summer. According to the report, United have told Rabiot’s representatives they will meet his request for a €10m signing-on fee and have also offered him a meaty contract – worth an estimated £150,000 a week – to lure him to Old Trafford.

Rabiot has been mentioned as targets for Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, but their reluctance to meet his financial needs means United could find themselves in the driving seat.

The report claims United believe Rabiot would be an ideal replacement for Herrera and also give them a serious upgrade on Nemanja Matic, who had a disappointing season, and Fred, who failed to settle following his move from Shakhtar Donetsk and could now also be allowed to move on.

Mundo also now report United have indicated to Barcelona they are willing to meet the €100m needed to sign Philippe Coutinho this summer.

The Brazilian has proved a major disappointment since a £142m switch from Liverpool and are said to be willing to cash in on the player amid claims he has also submitted a transfer request.

The report adds that while United’s efforts to sign Coutinho are genuine, it also concedes that their failure to qualify for the Champions League means the former Liverpool man could instead wait to see if other options emerge before deciding on a move to Old Trafford. Mundo claims Chelsea are also determined to sign him, though their hopes rest entirely on beating the transfer embargo placed on them by FIFA.

AND THE REST

Tottenham are leading the chase to sign PSV winger Steven Bergwijn and have indicated to his agent they are willing to meet the bargain €25m exit clause in his contract (De Telegraaf)

Pep Guardiola has launched a €60m offer for Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo in a bid to beat Man Utd to his signature. But the swoop will cast doubts over Kyle Walker’s future at Man City (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid have joined the race to sign in-demand Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt amid reports of a Sergio Ramos exit (Mundo Deportivo)

Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze has played down rumours linking him with a move to Liverpool this summer (Marca)

Chelsea have offered Inter Milan the chance to sign AC Milan loanee Tieumoue Bakayoko (SportMediaSet)

Empoli right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo has arrived for his Napoli medical ahead of a €10m transfer (Gianluca Di Marzia)

Atletico Madrid have a deal in place to sign Porto captain Hector Herrera, who had been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham, with an announcement expected imminently (Mundo Deportivo)

Newcastle have held talks with Benfica over a potential move for Odysseas Vlachodimos, who is rated at €15m (Record)

Former Real Madrid and Spain boss Julen Lopetegui is the favourite to fill the vacant managerial role at Sevilla (ABC De Sevilla)

Monaco want to sign Arsenal target Gelson Martins from Atletico Madrid permanently this summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Atletico Madrid have launched a €80m offer for Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell, with Man City still weighing up an approach for the England defender (AS)

Arsenal are interested in the signing of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano this summer. The defender has a huge €100m exit clause in his deal, however (Telefoot)

Xabi Alonso is leaving his coaching capacity at Real Madrid to take up a similar role at Real Sociedad (AS)

Bayern Munich have lodged a bid of €90million for Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala (Corriere dello Sport)

Romelu Lukaku has been cleared to leave Manchester United this summer – with a move to Inter Milan now on the cards

Inter Milan striker Andrea Pinamonti is a transfer target for Wolves (FC Inter News)