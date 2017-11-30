Euro Paper Talk: Milan warn Arsenal off star man; agent looking to engineer Barca star Manchester move

The agent for a Barcelona star is trying to engineer his client a January move to Manchester United or Manchester City, while Real Madrid have submitted a loan offer to Chelsea for one of their stars, according to Thursday’s European papers.

UNITED BACK IN FOR BARCELONA MAN AS AGENT FLIES IN FOR TALKS

Manchester United and Manchester City are set to hold talks with Sergi Roberto’s agent over a potential January move, according to reports in Spain.

Mundo Deportivo claims agent Josep Maria Orobitg is in the city until Friday and will speak to representatives from both clubs over a possible move.

Roberto has held talks with Barcelona over a new deal, but the paper believes the two parties are miles apart over an agreement and a move could now be possible.

While Roberto’s preference is to stay at Barcelona, the club’s unwillingness to pay him what he feels he deserves could lead him to move on and it’s claimed both Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola will trigger his €40million buyout clause if talks are successful.

Roberto has featured in 13 of Barcelona’s games this season, but is not a guaranteed starter under Ernesto Valverde.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid have made a firm proposal to Chelsea to take David Luiz on loan in January (Le 10 Sport)

Antoine Griezmann has given Manchester United his word on a deal next summer – and has also chosen his squad number at Old Trafford (Don Balon)

Arsenal and Everton have been told to forget any hope of signing AC Milan striker Andre Silva in January (Calciomercato)

Newcastle are plotting a January move for Galatasaray striker Garry Rodrigues (Fotomac)

Inter Milan are planning to offer striker Mauro Icardi a new deal this season in order to fend off interest from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich (Gazetta dello Sport)

Icardi’s wife and agent has opened the door on a potential exit – and thinks the striker could leave for as much as €200million (Calciomercato)

West Ham will battle it out with Leicester to sign PSG star Hatem Ben Arfa in January (Le Parisian)

Barcelona outcast Andre Gomes – a reported target for Tottenham and Juventus – is digging in his heels and refusing to leave Barcelona in January (Diario Gol)

Oliver Bierhoff has revealed where he expects Emre Can and Leon Goretzka to play their football next season

Real Madrid are on the verge of finalising a €20million January deal to sign Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (Marca)

Inter Milan would seek at least €50million if either Manchester City or Barcelona come calling for Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar (SMK.SE)

Everton forward Sandro Ramirez has become a target for Spanish side Valencia who are looking to add to their attacking roster due to injuries to Simone Zaza and Goncalo Guedes (Marca)

Former Spurs and QPR midfielder Adel Taarabt could make January move to Sevilla after impressing for Genoa (Calciomercato)

Former Chelsea and Spurs boss Andre Villas Boas has left his job as head coach of Shanghai SIPG in order to compete in the 2018 Dakar Rally

Augsburg president Klaus Hofmann believes RB Leipzig do not have the correct license to be a Bundesliga club (Kicker)

Former AC Milan forward Simone Verdi is on the radar of Inter Milan (Tuttosport)