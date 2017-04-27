Euro Paper Talk: Chelsea, Man Utd target wants Juve return

Manchester United have offered a huge salary to snap up a Napoli star, while a Chelsea and United target wants to rejoin Juventus this summer, according to the European media.

MAN UNITED TEMPT TO LURE NAPOLI FORWARD

Manchester United have reportedly offered Napoli star Dries Mertens 4.5million euros a year to move to the Old Trafford this summer

The Belgium international forward is said to be reluctant to sign a new deal with the Serie A side, as he turns 30 in May and wants to go somewhere with a better chance of winning silverware.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the player’s wife also want to leave Naples and that United are ready to swoop for the hitman.

Old Trafford officials are already rumoured to have met with representatives of Mertens over a possible switch to the Premier League so a summer deal could very much be on the cards.

CHELSEA AND UNITED TARGET WANTS JUVE RETURN

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is said to be more than willing to make return to his former club Juventus.

Morata has struggled to dislodge Karim Benzema in the central striking position at Real and has reportedly been dreaming over a move back to Serie A.

Tuttosport claims that Chelsea and Manchester United are more willing to pay the asking price of around 60million euros for the player then Juve.

The Italian giants could, however, have an ace up their sleeve in the form of prolific frontman Paulo Dybala.

The Argentina hitman recently signed a new contract with the club until 2022 but that hasn’t stopped speculation over his future and Real may be tempted by a player exchange if Morata really expresses an interest to leave.

AND THE REST

Manchester City are chasing AC Milan youngster Giuseppe Iglio (Tuttomercato)

Juventus are still interested in signing unhappy Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez and Arsene Wenger claimed the Gunners wouldn’t sell to a Premier League rivals (Calciomercato)

AC Milan have put Roma hitman Edin Dzeko on top of their summer shopping list (Corriere dello Sport)



Real Madrid forward James Rodriguez has an agreement with agent Jorge Mendes to ensure he signs for Manchester United this summer (Diario Gol)

Free agent striker Antonio Cassano says he rejected a move to Juventus four times (Gazzetta)

Inter Milan have entered transfer talks to sign Sampdoria star Patrick Schick, who is also a target for Liverpool and Juventus (Gazzetta)



Torino have made contact with Crotone in a bid to sign stars Diego Falcinelli and Gianmarco Ferrari (Tuttosport)

Full-back Mattia De Sciglio will leave AC Milan at the end of the season (Gazzetta)

Serge Gnabry is reportedly wanted by Borussia Dortmund after starring at Werder Bremen following his switch from Arsenal last summer (The Sun)



Dick Advocaat is set to return for a third stint in charge of the Netherlands national team, with Dutch legend Ruud Gullit as his assistant (De Telegraaf)

Patrice Evra says he left Juventus because he wanted to be a leader in the pitch and not only in dressing room, according to his agent Federico Pastorello (Tuttosport)