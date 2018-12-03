Manchester United and Manchester City are set to battle Real Madrid for three Lyon starlets, while AC Milan have confirmed interest in a Chelsea man, in Monday’s European papers.

VALENCIA ROW GIVES MAN UTD HOPE OVER GUEDES

Manchester United have been boosted in their long-term interest in Goncalo Guedes, according to reports in Spain.

The Valencia star has long been on Jose Mourinho’s list of targets and hope of luring him to Old Trafford has been significantly lifted by claims that he has fallen out with Los Che coach Marcelino.

TV station Movistar picked up on a heated discussion between the two during Saturday night’s match at Real Madrid, which Los Blancos won 2-0, a result that leaves Valencia – who finished fourth last season – struggling down in 14th place in LaLiga.

The cameras picked up on the under-pressure Valencia coach calling over the Portuguese forward over towards him, before stating “there have been 27 minutes, and you have not yet done anything”. Suffice to say, the Guedes reacted unfavourably to his manager’s words.

Marcelino tried to move himself away from claims he has fallen out with the player, but sections of the Spanish press believe Manchester United could come back in for the former PSG man when the transfer window opens next month.

United could attempt to sweeten the deal by sanctioning the departures of one of Ander Herrera in return, with Guedes rated at around the €65million mark.

AND THE REST

Lyon stars Tanguy Ndombele, Houssem Aouar and Ferland Mendy are all being closely monitored by some of Europe’s top clubs – including Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid (Telefoot)

Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker, who arrived at the club towards the end of the summer transfer window, could be set to leave the club as early as January (Voetbal Nieuws)

Paris Saint-Germain have stepped up their interest in Zenit Saint Petersburg defender Leandro Paredes (Paris United)

AC Milan “have ideas” when it comes to their mooted interest in Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cesc Fabregas, admits club director Paolo Maldini

Liverpool’s board are ready to overrule Jurgen Klopp and send Brazilian midfielder Fabinho out on loan, with PSG looking to sign the midfielder in January with a view to a permanent move (Le10 Sport)

Real Madrid are readying a €20million offer to Arsenal for Aaron Ramsey after being impressed by his display in Sunday’s 4-2 win over Tottenham (Don Balon)

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot will finally resolve his future in the coming days after the Frenchman settled on a move to Barcelona ahead of Liverpool and Man City (Sport)

Barcelona have offered AC Milan the chance to sign Denis Suarez as they make room in their squad for Rabiot (Calciomercato)

Arjen Robben has confirmed he will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season in order to seek a fresh challenge (Omnisport)

Jose Mourinho has remained tight-lipped over Manchester United’s reported interest in Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly (various)

Marseille have confirmed their interest in signing out-of-favour Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno (L’Equipe)

Barcelona are readying a €100m offer to Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho as a replacement for Ousmane Dembele (Don Balon)

Ernesto Valverde has dropped the biggest hint yet that Ousmane Dembele will stay at Barcelona after hailing his performance and insisting there is much more to come from him after his starring role in the 2-0 win over Villarreal (Mundo Deportivo)

Arsenal sent scouts to view Cengiz Under in action for Roma against Inter on Sunday – despite being warned he won’t cost a penny less than €50m (Correire dello Sport)

Liverpool are plotting a £44m swoop to beat Manchester United to on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder James Rodriguez (Don Balon)

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is a loan target for Borussia Monchengladbach in the January transfer window (Kicker)

Liverpool target Piotr Zielinski will only sign a new deal at Napoli if his release clause is set at a maximum of €80million (Il Mattino)

Sevilla have launched a €16m bid for Udinese winger Rodrigo de Paul who is also wanted by AC Milan and Inter Milan (El Desmarque)

Barcelona have prioritised signing a defender in January following Samuel Umtiti’s injury, with Matthijs de Ligt top of their wanted list (Mundo Deportivo)

Inter Milan are ready to offer an escape route to Mesut Ozil when the transfer window opens in January – though they may have to wait until next summer

Patrick Cutrone’s agent insists the potential arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic next month will not be a problem for the AC Milan striker (Tuttosport)

Serie A giants Inter Milan sent scouts out to watch Brescia youngster Sandro Tonali as they look to beat Chelsea and Man City to his signature (FCInterNews)

Man City are set to do battle with both Juventus and Atletico Madrid in the race to sign Germany and Borussia Dortmund’s promising midfielder Julien Weigl (Don Balon)

Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr are expected to announce the appointment of former Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim (L’Equipe)

Arsenal have reportedly joined the queue of clubs who are interested in signing Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar (L’Equipe)

Tottenham have quoted Real Madrid a €250m fee for playmaker Christian Eriksen (Marca)