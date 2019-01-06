Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd talks over £100m move for ex-Liverpool ace

Manchester United have opened talks over a stunning deal for Philippe Coutinho, while Jose Mourinho has turned down an interesting job offer, according to the weekend’s European papers.

MAN UTD OPEN TALKS WITH FORMER LIVERPOOL STAR

Manchester United have opened talks with Barcelona over a stunning deal for Philippe Coutinho, a shock report claims.

The Reds sold the Brazil playmaker for £142m last January and while he is yet to be replaced, Liverpool have done more than OK in his absence, going on to reach the Champions League final last term and mounting a title challenge after taking 54 points from their opening 20 league games this season.

Fernandinho and Kevin De Bruyne’s injury problems have often left Pep Guardiola thin in midfield, and Don Balon recently suggested he is looking to address that issue with a move for Coutinho.

According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in acquiring Coutinho should Barca decide to sell.

United though are looking to “steal a march on their rivals by making early contact with Barca with an enquiry over the 26-year-old”, the outlet states.

It is expected that Coutinho would carry a price tag of £100million if he were to be sold in January, with a return to the Premier League not impossible.

AND THE REST

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho turned down a chance to secure an immediate return to coaching in his home country with Benfica (Record)

Chelsea are interested in a potential transfer deal for either Isco or Gareth Bale from Real Madrid if Eden Hazard leaves west London for the Spanish capital (Don Balon)

Former Real Madrid defender Pepe has snubbed a free transfer to Arsenal after leaving Besiktas last month (L’Equipe)

Manchester United and Liverpool have both reportedly come in with ‘attractive’ transfer offers for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale (Don Balon)

Barcelona management clarified to Stuttgart leaders they are not going to meet the €35million exit clause for French international defender Benjamin Pavard (Mundo Deportivo)

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey could be on his way to Juventus this month, that is if the Serie A champions will allow Medhi Benatia to go the other way (Gazzetta dello Sport)

PSG could be set to lose out on the signing of Matthijs De Ligt with the player believed to be keener on a move to Juventus (Goal)

Barcelona are confident of beating PSG to the signing of Frenkie De Jong from Ajax (Mundo Deportivo)

Inter Milan have held talks with Sampdoria over 22-year-old Danish defender Joachim Andersen, who has been linked with Tottenham (Corriere dello Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain striker Timothy Weah is reportedly set to spend the rest of the season on loan at Celtic after signing a one-year extension with his parent club (L’Equipe)

Juventus are keen to secure the service of Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid scouts have watched Porto’s 20-year-old Brazilian defender Eder Militao, who has also been linked with Manchester United (Marca)

Csec Fabregas could be announced as a Monaco player today (L’Equipe)

West Ham are planning a bid to sign Inter Milan’s Italy midfielder Antonio Candreva, 31 (Corriere dello Sport)

Bayern Munich are to sign 18-year-old United States Under-20 defender Chris Richards, who is already on loan at the Bundesliga side, for an initial £1.2m from FC Dallas (Goal)