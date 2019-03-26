Real Madrid have been contacted by Manchester United over a mammoth swap deal involving Paul Pogba, while Tottenham have balked at the €40m asking price of a Lazio star, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

MAN UTD, REAL MADRID IN TALKS OVER HUGE THREE-WAY PLAYER TRADE

Manchester United are ready to relent to Paul Pogba’s wishes and let him join Real Madrid – but they have informed the LaLiga giants they want two of their players as part of any deal for the France star.

According to Spanish daily AS, Pogba has officially informed United he wants to leave the club this summer – with either a return to Juventus or a move to Spain with Real Madrid his two preferred options.

United have always insisted the player would not be allowed to move on, but it’s now suggested Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sanctioned the potential sale after refusing to hold on to a player who now longer wishes to be at the club.

As such, Don Balon claims United have contacted Real to signal their intent to thrash out the terms of his transfer to the Bernabeu – with a three-man player trade at the centre of Solskjaer’s thinking.

According to the Spanish outlet, United have told Real they want Toni Kroos as part of any deal for the Frenchman.

Stylish Germany midfielder Kroos, although a different type of player, would fill the hole left by Pogba in United’s midfield, with Solskjaer thinking the player’s ball-retention and range of passing in the middle of the park would arguably suit his style better.

Furthermore, it’s claimed United will also ask Real to throw Gareth Bale into the equation too. The club were said to be against spending such vast sums on the 29-year-old Welshman, but an exchange deal would twist their arm, while at the same time providing their attack with greater verve than the ineffective Alexis Sanchez.

A report last week claimed Sanchez was one of four players Solskjaer had informed could leave Old Trafford this summer.

AND THE REST

Lazio have put Tottenham off a summer swoop for Thomas Strakosha after demanding a huge €40m (£34.2m) for the man they have earmarked as a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris (Il Messaggero)

Mino Raiola has warned Juventus that Moise Kean ‘must always play’ after revealing he ‘tried to move the player to AC Milan in January’ (Corriere della Sport)

Cristiano Ronaldo is confident he will be fit in time for Juventus’ Champions League quarter-final against Ajax, suggesting he faces no more than two weeks on the sidelines with the injury he sustained while on international duty (various)

Inter Milan are finally ready to allow winger Ivan Perisic leave the club and Tottenham are reportedly keen on a cut-price deal (Tuttomercatoweb)

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford ‘is on the agenda’ of Barcelona this summer and they believe they can sign him with just over 15 months left on his current deal (Mundo Deportivo)

Thomas Partey will reject summer interest from Manchester City to stay with Atletico Madrid for at least another season (AS)

Real Madrid have ruled out a summer move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe this summer and will instead focus on deals for Sadio Mane and Eden Hazard (Marca)

Juventus have emerged as serious contenders to sign Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane this summer following reports the LaLiga giants could cash in on the Manchester United target for around €85m (SportMediaSet)

Portuguese giants Benfica hope to increase the release clause of teenage star Joao Felix to ‘beyond €150m’ amid fresh interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona (ESPN)

Neymar has held initial talks with PSG over a new and improved deal with the Ligue 1 giants (UOL)

Liverpool outcast Alberto Moreno has agreed a two-year deal to join Barcelona on a free transfer this summer (Sport)

Barcelona have prioritised the signing of Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer should Jasper Cillessen decide to leave (Mundo Deportivo)

PSV star and Tottenham target Hirving Lozano is ready for a move to join one of Europe’s elite clubs, according to Mexico manager Tata Martino

Arsenal’s hopes of signing Yannick Carrasco this summer have been given a lift after the Belgium winger admitted he wants to quit the Chinese Super League and return to Europe

Spain coach Luis Enrique claims striker Alvaro Morata is a ‘far better player’ now since joining Atletico Madrid from Chelsea (various)