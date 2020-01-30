Manchester United are believed to have won the race to sign a prolific frontman this summer, while an unusual reason could see Chelsea miss out on the signing of a top January target, according to Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD TAKE CALCULATED RISK IN EFFORTS TO LAND CAVANI

Manchester United are playing a sly game in their efforts to bring prolific striker Edinson Cavani to Old Trafford.

The 32-year-old has been expected to complete a switch to LaLiga outfit Atletico Madrid this month, with his contract at the Parc des Princes expiring in June.

However, L’Equipe [via Sport Witness] claims Atleti’s opening bid of €15m was rejected by PSG earlier in the window, with the Ligue 1 giants seeking at least €25million for the forward.

But with Atletico yet to raise their bid, hopes are fading that Cavani will secure a move to the Wanda Metropolitano with the French paper suggesting the LaLiga side’s financial constraints having been reinforced by their failure to move Thomas Lemar on this month. As such, Atletico are unlikely to raise their offer – something Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo was keen to stress earlier this week.

“There is absolutely nothing with the player,” Cerezo told Onda Cero, as reported by AS.

“We need to score goals and we have great goalscorer, but what we are missing now is a bit of luck and we are not taking our chances.

“Transfers are always complicated but at the moment there is nothing.”

And according to L’Equipe, that will let Manchester United in to make a summer swoop for Cavani when he becomes a free agent.

As per reports, United plan to blow Atletico – who are also expected to come in for him again in the summer – out of the water in the summer months by offering the Uruguyan a huge salary in order to make the move to Old Trafford.

The player is expected to be offered a two-year deal by the Red Devils, as well as a significant signing-on fee, in the absence of United having to pay a transfer fee for a man who has netted 351 career goals over 571 appearances and has 198 in 292 games for PSG.

And United’s hopes of securing the deal could be given a further lift by the reported appointment of Antero Henrique as their sporting director. Henrique was the man responsible for bringing Cavani to PSG fro Napoli back in 2013 and is thought to have a good relationship with his agent.

AND THE REST

Belgium forward Dries Mertens is set to reject a €7m move to Chelsea as he wants to score the four goals he needs to overtake Marek Hamsik and become Napoli’s all-time leading goalscorer (Tuttosport)

Rennes are considering a surprise swoop on Tottenham for unwanted midfielder Victor Wanyama, who is valued at around €8million (L’Equipe)

Tottenham have ended their pursuit of Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose after seeing a €20m offer for the Brazilian striker rejected (Mundo Deportivo)

Alternatively, Spurs remain confident of signing Willian Jose with talks continuing over the transfer (ESPN)

Leicester are considering a bid for Vitoria de Guimaraes defender Edmond Tapsoba, who is also wanted by Wolves and Bayer Leverkusen (O Jogo)

Man City are poised to sign Cortiba’s teenage right-back Yan Couto after having a €15m bid accepted by the Brazilian club (Globo Esporte)

Genk star Sander Berge has departed for England and a medical with Sheffield United after the Blades substancially raised their €20m bid for the Norway star (Het Belang van Limburg)

Manchester United have lodged a €25m bid for Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriq (Fotospor)

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has put the brakes on PSV Eindhoven’s swoop for Patrick van Aanholt (De Telegraaf)

Barcelona are trying to sell Philippe Coutinho this month in order to raise funds to sign a new striker after the Brazilian struggled to make much of an impression at Bayern Munich (Radio Cataluyna)

Lazio have emerged as late suitors to sign unwanted Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland has a release clause of €75m which kicks in from summer 2021 (Bild)

Barcelona remain determined to bring in a striker before the transfer deadline after losing Uruguay forward Luis Suarez, 33, through injury and seeing bids for Richarlison and Rodrigo fail (Sport)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has warned Barcelona off making a late January move for star striker and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona, however, will not move to sign Loren Moron this week after being linked with the Real Betis striker (ESPN)

Fiorentina have asked AC Milan about a surprise deal for Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta (Sky Italia)

Fiorentina are also reportedly to have agreed a €15m fee with Sassuolo for highly-rated midfielder Alfred Duncan (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Fiorentina have also been in touch with asked Genoa about a loan deal for defender Domenico Criscito (Sky Italia)

Manchester United are considering a move after Barcelona reportedly told Ivan Rakitic that they are open to letting him leave if they receive just €20m for him (Sport)

Juventus and Inter are battling to sign €30m-rated Fiorentina midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli (Calciomercato)

AC Milan hope to sign Nacional left-back Matias Viña as a replacement for Ricardo Rodriguez, who is closing on a move to PSV Eindhoven (Calciomercato)

Leganes are set to complete the loan signing of Sevilla’s teenage forward Bryan Gil until the end of the current campaign (Marca)

Kalidou Koulibaly will not leave Napoli in the January transfer window despite interest from Manchester United and Chelsea (various)

Borussia Dortmund forward Paco Alcacer is close to sealing a return to LaLiga with Villarreal (Marca)

Manchester United target Thomas Muller, 30, has not ruled out leaving Bayern Munich after the striker lost his guaranteed spot in the German club’s starting line-up (Bild)

Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte has decided to keep hold of midfielder Matias Vecino, forcing Everton to look elsewhere for late January move (Sky Sports Italia)

Sevilla have confirmed the signing of winger Suso from AC Milan on an 18-month loan with the deal containing an option to make permanent (various)