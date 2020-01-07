Man Utd are expected to sign one of two midfielders after being handed 10-day deadline on a €50m star, while West Ham are on the brink of agreeing one of January’s biggest transfers, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

UNITED TOLD OF SOUMARE DEADLINE

Lille have told Manchester United that in-demand midfielder Boubakary Soumare will only be available for the next 10 days and have been informed he will be taken off the market if his €50m asking price is not met in that time.



The 20-year-old is seen by many in France as the most natural heir to Paul Pogba in the France midfield and his performances for the Ligue 1 side have alerted a number of top sides to him, reports La Voix du Nord.

Tottenham are also said to be among his suitors, but the most concrete interest has come from United, who have strongly considered Soumare as a successor to Paul Pogba – subject to intense transfer speculation in recent days – in their midfield.

And with Scott McTominay currently sidelined by injury, the signing of the player makes plenty of sense for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he bids to add quality to his midfield.

However, Lille have warned United that Soumare will only be on the market until January 17 – giving the Champions League chasing side enough time to sign his replacement before the month is out.

The France U21 international has also been tracked by Valencia and Chelsea, while United are also reported to have considered Arturo Vidal as an alternative.

The Red Devils are said to have lodged a €20m deal for the Chilean and while Inter are also in the hutn, United’s offer has gazumped the Italians’.

Vidal’s agent is due to arrive in Europe for talks in the coming days and it’s believed United will select between the duo as they look to reinforce their midfield options ahead of a push for the top four and Europa League glory over the remainder of the season.

AND THE REST

West Ham lead the chase to sign AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek and will make a decision whether to meet AC Milan’s €32m asking price for the Pole in the coming days (Sportmediaset)

Chelsea had scouts present in Bergamo on Monday to take a closer look at transfer target Robin Gosens – a wing-back – during Atalanta’s 5-0 win against Parma (Tuttomercatoweb)

Long-term Liverpool target Mario Gotze will leave Borussia Dortmund as a free agent at the end of the season (Bild)

Nottingham Forest are leading the chase to sign Niort striker Ibrahim Sissoko and have made his signing a ‘priority’ this month (RMC Sport)

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele has targeted Liverpool as his No 1 choice to sign for next amid claims the LaLiga champions are ready to show him the door (Don Balon)

Crystal Palace, Southampton and Bournemouth have joined Real Vallodolid in the race to sign €12m-rated Zimbabwe international striker Tino Kadewere, who has netted 17 times in 19 Ligue 2 appearances this season (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona have abandoned plans to sign Neymar this summer and will put all their focus into recruiting Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez (El Chiringuito)

Roma are hoping to sign Napoli forward Dries Mertens this month after emerging as surprise candidates to land the Belgian forward (Calciomercato)

Brahim Diaz has rejected Real Madrid’s attempts to move him on this month, saying he wants to stay at the Bernabeu until at least the end of the season (AS)

Manchester United are reported to have contacted Inter Milan to see if they can use Paul Pogba as leverage in a bid to prise their talismanic forward Martinez away from the San Siro (various)

Goalkeeper Sergio Rico has confirmed he wants to make his loan move from Sevilla to Paris-Saint Germain permanent (L’Equipe)

Roma are trying to offload Tottenham and Arsenal target Cengiz Under to help fund a move for Inter midfielder Matteo Politano (Corriere dello Sport)

Torino, Bologna, Fiorentina, Spal, Verona, Parma, Anderlecht, Toulouse and Montpellier have all registered their interest in signing young Inter Milan striker Musa Barrow (Tuttosport)

Bayern Munich have approached Real Madrid over a possible transfer for defender Achraf Hakimi (Marca)

MLS side DC United have held talks over a sensational move for Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric (The Athletic)

Inter Milan have reached an agreement with Parma defender Matteo Darmian, but the Italian won’t join the Nerazzurri until next summer (Calciomercato)

AC Milan have asked for Schalke to be kept informed over their plans for former Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb (Foot Mercato)

Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has dismissed speculation suggesting his side had been in touch with Tottenham over a swoop for playmaker Christian Eriksen (various)

Genoa chiefs will hold talks with AC Milan counterparts over the sale of Fabio Borini (Secolo XIX)

Sevilla are set to sell striker Moanes Dabour this January with the Israeli yet to start a league match for the club (Canal Sur Radio)

Manchester United have been told by Juventus that midfielder Emre Can is not for sale (Sky Italia)

Lazio, Parma, Hellas Verona and Cagliari are all keen to sign out-of-favour Juventus winger Marko Pjaca (Corriere dello Sport)