Manchester United could seal the surprise signing of a €30m Argentinian playmaker in January, while Barcelona have a shock No 1 target as Luis Suarez’s successor in 2020, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

MAN UTD INTEREST IN ATLANTA UNITED STAR GROWS

Ezequiel Barco is a name perhaps not too familiar with many – but he’s one upcoming star who Manchester United are becoming increasingly interested in, according to reports in Italy.

The Argentina U20 international has a growing army of admirers since switching from Independiente in his homeland for MLS – and his performances have brought him attention from a host of European football’s biggest names.

Having been linked last week with both Sporting Lisbon and Arsenal, Calciomercato now suggests he is firmly on Manchester United’s radar and that the attacking midfielder or winger has been outlined as a priority signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men in January.

The Italian outlet claims Inter Milan and Roma have also joined the scramble to sign a player who moved to Atlanta in January 2018 for a fee of €15m, but who is now reportedly valued at double that at €30m.

Barcco has netted nine goals in 59 appearances for his MLS side, and having helped them to cup glory in his first season, the player has also been named in their All-Stars Team of the Season over the past two years.

And it is those performances that have outlined him as a future star in the making, with United said to have made his capture in January one of their top priorities. Not that Solskjaer was giving much away about his plans for January when questioned earlier….

AND THE REST

Barcelona have prioritised the surprise signing of Lille’s Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen in 2020 as their No 1 pick to replace Luis Suarez (Mundo Deportivo)

Tottenham have an obligation to buy Giovani Lo Celso next summer for €40m if they qualify for the Champions League, while they can also buy him for €32m in January, Real Betis chief executive Jose Miguel Lopez Catalan has revealed (Estadio Deportivo)

Kylian Mbappe’s agent is yet to respond to Paris Saint-Germain’s offer of a new contract for the 20-year-old forward amid claims he wants to move to Real Madrid next summer (AS)

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is reportedly PSG’s No 1 pick to replace Mbappe after they drew up a shortlist of candidates to replace the 20-year-old Frenchman in case he leaves, with the Ligue 1 giants willing to spend €150m on the Egyptian (Don Balon)

Barcelona outcast Ivan Rakitic has opened the door to a possible January transfer to Atletico Madrid (Carrusel Deportivo)

Roma are planning an improved offer to buy Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, with the 30-year-old currently on loan at the Serie A club (Il Romanista)

Brazil forward Everton Soares, who plays for Gremio, is a €35m euro (£29.9m) transfer target for Everton in January (Globo Esporte)

Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal target Dejan Kulusevski has revealed that he is a fan of Chelsea (Fotbollskanalen)

Celta Vigo forward Santi Mina will stand trial for an alleged sexual assault (Mundo Deportivo)

Serie A giants Inter Milan are eager to extend the contract of in-form striker Lautaro Martinez amid speculation linking him with Barcelona (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid are preparing to make an offer for Napoli’s 28-year-old Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly – a long-term target for Manchester United – next summer (Calciomercato)

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has highlighted Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham as an outstanding emerging talent and his potential replacement (various)

PSG are chasing the January signings of Napoli midfielder Allan and Brescia’s highly-rated youngster Sandro Tonali (Tuttosport)

Tonali, meanwhile, has revealed his love for AC Milan as a youngster, despite reports he could be sold for around €40m in January (Calciomercato)

Sevilla striker Javier Hernandez is open to joining a MLS club some time soon (LA Times)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rejected a move to the Premier League and instead agreed a deal to re-join AC Milan (various)

AC Milan have also been offered Chelsea’s France forward Olivier Giroud in January after Frank Lampard cleared him to leave Stamford Bridge (Calciomercato)