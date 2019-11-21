Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd quoted €110m for talented young Serie A duo

Manchester United have been told two of their midfield targets will only arrive for eye-watering sums, while Jose Mourinho is using his contacts to nail down a €60m transfer coup for Tottenham, according to Thursday’s European papers.

SERIE A DUO SLAP HEFTY FEES ON MAN UTD TARGETS

Manchester United have been informed they will have to fork out hefty sums if they want to sign a pair of Serie A midfielders they have been keeping tabs on during the January transfer window.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly looking towards Italy in a bid to strengthen his midfield options with both Atalanta star Dejan Kulusevski and Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo both in their sights.

The 19-year-old Kulusevski, who is owned by Atalanta, has hit two goals and five assists in 13 games so far this season during his loan stint with Parma and has impressed United’s scouts, who have now recommended the club makes their move.

Already a senior Sweden international, Calciomercato claims in an exclusive that Atalanta have said it will cost €30m for any side wanting to land him in January, with Inter Milan also said to be firmly in the hunt.

Atalanta director of sports Giovanni Sartori is resigned to losing the player and has admitted they’d find it difficult to turn down a big-money bid for his services, telling Bergamo based newspaper L’Eco: “Dejan is a great player. I hope that you can see him with Atalanta, it would also be an achievement for our youth system.

“But if he continues the way the season began, I imagine it will be something difficult to see.”

United are also keeping an eye on talented playmaker Nicolo Zaniolo, who this week became the youngest Roma player to score for the Italian national side when he netted in their 9-1 win over Armenia.

That goal came in front of watching United scouts and Italian paper Il Leggo claims Roma have looked to ward off United’s growing interest in the 20-year-old by informing the Red Devils they won’t consider offers less than €80million in January.

AND THE REST

Jose Mourinho has instructed friend and agent Jorge Mendes to secure the €60m signing of Bruno Fernandes for Tottenham in January after making his signature his No 1 priority (A Bola)

Arsenal have made an opening enquiry to Villarreal for Spain international defender Pau Torres after deciding the €40m star is the man they want to partner William Saliba in the heart of their defence next season (ABC De Sevilla)

Everton and AC Milan are ready to hold swap deal talks over a deal that would see Poland striker Krzysztof Piatek, move to Merseyside and Toffees’ Italian forward Moise Kean switch to the San Siro (Calciomercato)

Juventus have joined Roma, Inter Milan, Liverpool and Man Utd in the hunt to sign Spain star Dani Olmo from Dinamo Zagreb (Tuttosport)

Achraf Hakimi will return to parent club Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund next summer after impressing for the Bundesliga side (AS)

Philippe Coutinho’s best chance of making a permanent move to Bayern Munich rest on Mauricio Pochettino taking charge at the Allianz Arena, with the former Spurs boss a big fan of the Brazilian playmaker (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus will try to convince France forward Kylian Mbappe to snub interest from Real Madrid and join the Serie A club from Paris Saint-Germain (Tuttosport)

Manchester City and Everton are battling with Bayern Munich in a bid to sign Hoffenheim midfielder Dennis Geiger, who is rated at around the €25m mark (Sport1)

Newcastle, Leicester and Celtic have been scouting 20-year-old winger Stephane Diarra, who plays for French Ligue 2 side Le Mans (L’Equipe)

Real Betis defender Emerson is focused on a future Barcelona career after debuting for Brazil this week. The player is on loan with their LaLiga rivals for the season (Sport)

New Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho will try to sign former Spurs forward Gareth Bale from Real Madrid, having wanted the Welshman when he was at Manchester United (AS)

Manchester United have seemingly moved into pole position to sign Erling Haaland after agreeing to meet his €80m asking price now – but delaying his transfer until the summer (various)

Alessio Romagnoli and Suso are both in talks over signing new deals at AC Milan – likely to take them through to summer 2023 (Calciomercato)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s agent Mino Raiola has met with AC Milan over the Swedish striker’s potential return to the club (Corriere dello Sport)

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is open to the idea of joining Barcelona and is willing to put contract talks on hold because of their interest (Sport)

Sergio Ramos is considering leaving Real Madrid for the Chinese Super League in 2020 (AS)