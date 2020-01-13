Bruno Fernandes has agreed personal terms with Man Utd – but the deal is being delayed by Sporting’s request on a player in return, while a Celta Vigo forward is targeting a move to Leeds as he wants to play for Marcelo Bielsa, according to Monday’s European papers.

Bruno Fernandes has reached what has been described as a “total agreement” to sign for Manchester United.

As per Portuguese newspapers Record and O Jogo the midfielder has agreed a five-and-a-half-year deal with the Red Devils to keep him at Old Trafford until summer 2025. Fernandes, who has 13 goals and 13 assist this season from 24 games this season, has agreed a salary worth €6m a year, which is worth just short of £100,000 a week.

However, while the player has agreed on the switch, talks remain ongoing between the two clubs over the breakdown of the transfer fee.

Sporting are said to value Fernandes at €70million, though it’s claimed they would take a down payment and the rest in bonus-related installments.

Furthermore, O Jogo are now reporting that Sporting have asked for Marcos Rojo to be included as part of the deal and would be willing to accept €50m for Fernandes were the Argentine defender to be included.

However, there’s a catch with the deal with the Primeira Liga side looking for United to supplement some of Rojo’s wages, which are currently proving a stumbling block and proving the key factor in getting the transfer over the line.

The versatile defender earns £160,000-a-week at Old Trafford and United have been asked to cover part of his salary, with the transfer of the player likely to be on an initial loan with a view to a permanent deal.

But O Jogo warns that if an agreement cannot be reached over Rojo, United and Sporting will need to go back to the negotiating table over the Fernandes fee.

Sporting, who only recently tied the player to a new deal, have decided to cash in this month, as opposed to the summer, as it is now claimed the player has told the Primeira Liga club he wants to make the move to Old Trafford as soon as possible and has set his heart of departing the Portuguese capital.

The editor of Portuguese publication O Jogo, Filipe Dias, told Sky Sports: “Sporting will accept €70m, but paid in instalments. United is a club that Bruno Fernandes really likes in England, it’s a club that he really wants to play for.”

Sporting boss Jorge Silas also appears resigned to losing Fernandes this month.

“He’s a huge player. All players like Bruno always have a lot of market,” he said. “We know that he’ll always be a much talked of player and sought by clubs as big as they say.

“I don’t like to think about that beforehand, but I’m starting to think of alternatives within our team if Bruno doesn’t stay with us.

“I hope that doesn’t happen. In Portugal, unfortunately, we can’t keep the best players for long. Bruno is the best player in the league.”

AND THE REST

Emre Mor has instructed his agent to secure him a move to Leeds United this month after making it clear he wants to play for Marcelo Bielsa (Fanatik)

Everton have launched a big-money bid for Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino, with the Uruguayan midfielder set to move on to make room for Christian Eriksen (Corriere dello Sport)

Gedson Fernandes will undergo a medical with Tottenham on Monday ahead of an 18-month loan. Spurs will pay just €4.5m in loan fees for the midfielder, with the option to buy set at €50m-60m (O Jogo)

Real Madrid are ready to end their efforts to bring Kylian Mbappe to the Bernabeu and will focus all their efforts in prising Sadio Mane away from Liverpool, and will even reserve the No 10 shirt for him (Diario Gol)

Thomas Muller is ruling nothing out ahead of the summer transfer window amid of ongoing talk linking him with Liverpool and Man Utd (Sport 1)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has urged the Gunners board to sanction a €90m swoop for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele (Don Balon)

Manchester United sent scouts to check on Lyon striker Moussa Dembele again over the weekend as they plot a huge January bid for the Lyon striker (ESPN)

AC Milan have told Tottenham and fellow suitors Aston Villa that they will only consider the permanent sale of Krzysztof Piatek – and they have stuck a €30m price on his head (Il Giornale)

Barcelona may decide to sack Ernesto Valverde on Monday with a planned meeting of the club’s hierarchy planned (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo is poised to join Bundesliga side Schalke on loan until the end of the season (Bild)

Trabzonspor are weighing up a January approach for Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho (Fanatik)

Ashley Young will join Inter Milan in “a matter of days” with the Man Utd veteran agreeing an 18-month deal worth €3m a year after tax (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Antonio Conte has lashed out at reporters and insisted he is not crazy after responding to questions about why he did not play Alexis Sanchez in Inter Milan’s draw with Atalanta (various)

Manchester United and Chelsea both had scouts in attendance over the weekend to watch Hellas Verona’s teenage defender Marash Kumbulla in action (Calciomercato)

Lucas Paqueta could be allowed to leave AC Milan for €30m this month with Paris Saint-Germain ready to pounce (Le10 Sport)

Real Madrid are set to loan goalkeeper Andriy Lunin to Real Oviedo following his return to the club from Real Valladolid (AS)

Watford are set to send Marvin Zeegelaar to Udinese with Argentine winger Ignacio Pussetto heading the other way (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus director Fabio Paratici has distanced rumours that Matthijs de Ligt and Daniele Rugani could be allowed to leave the club this month (Sky Italia)

Recent Liverpool signing Takumi Minamino has explained the circumstances that led to his transfer to Anfield (France Football)

Christian Eriksen has agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Inter Milan – with Tottenham telling the Serie A giants they can sign the player this month if they stump up €20m, though Inter have so far only offered €10m (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi’s agent will hold talks with Galatasaray over a January move for the unsettled Germany star (Fotomac)

Barcelona have made contact with Mauricio Pochettino about him replacing Ernesto Valverde as manager after they were knocked back by former player Xavi Hernandez (AS)

Fernando Llorente is poised to return to Tottenham on loan, just six months after joining Napoli (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is interested in bringing in Barcelona and France forward Ousmane Dembele (El Desmarque)

Fabinho has made a fresh plea to get his close mate and reported Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe to move Anfield (Telefoot)

Islam Slimani could cut short his loan stint at Monaco and move to Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season from Leicester City (L’Equipe)