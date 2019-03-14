Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd ready blitz to secure £102m wonderkid; Spurs make first approach over €150m star

Manchester United want to rush through a €120m deal, while Tottenham have made their first approach to sign a €150m-rated star, according to Thursday’s European papers.

UNITED TO STEAL A MARCH ON BENFICA ACE

Manchester United have been given the green light to sign a Portuguese wonderkid, if the latest reports from Italy are to be believed.

Joao Felix has burst onto the first-team scene this season with nine goals in 17 league games for Benfica – and has a huge €120m (£102m) exit clause in his contract.

Portuguese source Record recently claimed that United had been scouting the 19-year-old forward and were considering making a move for the player in the summer.

Diario AS also claimed that Real Madrid and Barcelona are also monitoring the Portugal U21 star, while his agent has also championed his client’s cause by explaining why the teenager will be a future Ballon d’Or winner.

Now, Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport provide an update – affirming that United are battling Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain for his signature.

However, the report hints that the Red Devils are ready to pull out all the stops and get a deal tied up for the 19-year-old before their competition get a chance.

With Alexis Sanchez seemingly to be shown the exit door this summer, it is possible that United are willing to stump up the €120m required to sign Felix in order to secure what they hope will be a superstar in years to come.

TOTTENHAM MAKE LOAN BID FOR BALE

Tottenham are reported to have made contact with Real Madrid over a potential summer move for Gareth Bale.

The Wales forward seems destined to have his Bernabeu adventure brought to an end this summer following Zinedine Zidane’s return to the hotseat – but there are fears Real’s asking price could make it difficult for him to leave.

According to Don Balon, the LaLiga giants are asking for a whopping €150m this summer for Bale – a figure which is sure to scare off his Premier League suitors. The Spanish outlet also claims Bale has made a switch to Manchester United his No 1 priority this summer.

However, AS claims Tottenham will try to negate Real’s asking price by asking if they can take Bale on loan for the 2019/20 season – in the belief that a year in the Premier League will allow Real to get something nearer their astronomical asking price.

The Madrid-based paper claims Real are giving Tottenham’s offer some serious thought: they clearly want to get Bale off their books, but had hoped to use his transfer fee to reinvest in a playing squad that is badly needing of some upgrades.

However, they believe relenting to Tottenham’s request could work to their long-term benefit, while it’s also claimed it could help curry favour with Tottenham and in the LaLiga giants’ interest in Christian Eriksen.

AND THE REST

Atletico Madrid are monitoring a potential move for Bayer Leverkusen striker Lucas Alari (TyC Sports)

AC Milan are refusing to lower their €43m asking price for Sevilla loan striker Andre Silva (Corriere della Sport)

Real Betis hold an option to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Jese Rodriguez on a permanent deal for €9m this summer (El Confidencial)

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has reemerged as a leading transfer target for Real Madrid this summer (El Chiringuito)

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has warned Liverpool that talismanic forward Lorenzo Insigne does not have an asking price, as no amount of money would convince them to sell him (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona want to sign Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno, who has also been linked with Tottenham, and are confident of signing him for less than his €120m release clause (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus and Inter Milan are set to hold incredible talks over a swap deal that would see Mauro Icardi and Paulo Dybala trade clubs this summer (Tuttosport)

Manchester United target Eder Militao has confirmed he has agreed a summer switch to Real Madrid from Porto (various)

Leicester City and West Ham United have been linked with a move for Porto striker Moussa Marega, who is valued at around €30m (Correio da Manha)

Juventus could target an ambitious move for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe this summer – and could spend up to €300m to land the striker (Tuttosport)

Christian Eriksen’s agent is refusing to discuss the Tottenham star’s future, amid ongoing transfer links to Barcelona and Real Madrid (Mundo Deportivo)

Watford star Gerard Deulofeu would welcome a permanent return to former loan side AC Milan if they came calling this summer (Calciomercato)

AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek has admitted he was a supporter of Arsenal as a boy and idolised Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp (Tuttosport)

Philippe Coutinho has given Manchester United a lift by seemingly refusing to rule out a summer return to the Premier League (various)

Zinedine Zidane’s return to the Bernabeu has seen Real Madrid reignite their interest in wantaway Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi (Tuttomercatoweb)

Manchester United are targeting a move for French striker Wissam Ben Yedder, whose double for Sevilla knocked them out of last season’s Champions League (Sport)

Claudio Ranieri could offer Chelsea outcast Danny Drinkwater a chance to resurrect his career at Roma (Calciomercato)

Parma midfielder Juraj Kucka has admitted he held talks over a potential move to AC Milan last summer (ParmaLive.com)

Eintracht Frankfurt are reported to have quoted Liverpool and Manchester City an asking price of £40m for in-form striker Luka Jovic

Barcelona are willing to sell France defender Samuel Umtiti this summer – but only if they receive an offer of around €60m (Calciomercato)