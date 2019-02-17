Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd ready sensational €300m winger swoop

Manchester United are ready to go all out for a Brazilian superstar, while AC Milan are set to bid €100m for a Real Madrid star, according to Sunday’s European papers.

MAN UTD PREPARE €300m GALACTICO MOVE

Manchester United are ready to launch a stunning €300million bid to land PSG star Neymar, according to a report.

Neymar left the Nou Camp for £200m to join the Parisians in 2017, but has been repeatedly linked with an exit after reportedly becoming unsettled.

A recent statement from Barcelona’s president appears to have opened the door for Manchester United to make a move for the attacker this summer.

The Red Devils were strongly linked with a move for Neymar earlier in the month, and would make a real statement if they managed to land the brilliant Brazilian.

Neymar himself has hinted that he would relish the chance to play in England one day.

“It’s a big competition. One of the greatest in the world,” Neymar said on a YouTube video, as quoted by Goal, back in December.

“We don’t know how tomorrow will be, but I believe that every great player, at least one day, has to play in the Premier League.”

Now, a stunning report from Don Balon suggests that United are ready to do whatever it takes to beat competition from Real Madrid to land Neymar.

Real and United are apparently the only two possible destinations for the former Santos star, but Los Blancos president Florentino Perez does not want problems with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi.

Moreover, the Ed Woodward and Co. are reportedly “willing to do everything and prepare an offer close to 300 million euros”.

AND THE REST

Manchester United look to have been given some hope of sealing an incredible double swoop on rivals Tottenham for their manager Mauricio Pochettino and star player Harry Kane. (Don Balon)

Everton director of football Marcel Brands is expected to meet Barcelona officials in the coming weeks to discuss the permanent signing of Andre Gomes. (Mundo Deportivo)

Paris St-Germain’s France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 23, believes he will join Barcelona in the summer. (Le Parisien)

AC Milan are reportedly willing to fork out around €100m in order to bring Real Madrid and Wales star Gareth Bale to Serie A. (Don Balon)

Barcelona’s Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 30, will delay contract renewal talks with the Spanish champions until the summer. (Marca)

Arsenal and Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina, 30, is pushing for a move to South America because he has seen his chances at Napoli – where he is on loan for the season – limited since the return of Italy Under-21 international Alex Meret. (Goal)

River Plate hope they can convince Juan Quintero to reject reported interest from the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid and sign another contract. (AS)

Wolves midfielder Romain Saiss, 28, is wanted by Atletico, with the La Liga club keen to bring the Morocco international to Spain in the summer. (Lions de l’Atlas)

PSG are reportedly wanting Barcelona to include either Lionel Messi or Arthur Melo in a deal for world class attacking talent Kylian Mbappe. (Don Balon)

Roma want to either increase or remove the release clause from the contract of Greece defender Kostas Manolas, a target for Arsenal and Manchester United,to get an extra £12.5m for the 27-year-old. (Corriere dello Sport)

Inter will turn to Roma star Edin Dzeko to replace Mauro Icardi this summer, according to reports in Italy. (Goal)

Borussia Dortmund are eager to sign Allan Saint-Maximin from Nice this summer (Bild)