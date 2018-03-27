Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd ready to meet €150m asking price for midfielder

Manchester United are willing to spend €150m to secure a Serie A star, while Roma are in the race to sign Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, all in Tuesday’s Euro papers.

MAN UTD LINE UP €150M MIDFIELDER

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has reportedly set a huge price tag for Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Italian outlet Sport Mediaset claims that the Serie A chief has decided to slap a €150m valuation on the Serbia international amid links with United, Man City, PSG, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Jose Mourinho is looking to bolster his midfield this summer, with Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini set to depart with their contracts expiring, and concerns over Paul Pogba’s Old Trafford future.

Recent reports have suggested that bids in the region of €70m will be forthcoming for Milinkovic-Savic, which is less than half of Lotito’s valuation.

Meanwhile, Il Messagero claim that Juve will not meet the €150m asking price, but the Red Devils are not put off and will proceed with the deal.

ROMA IN FOR CEBALLOS

AS Roma have now joined the race to sign Real Madrid outcast and reported Liverpool target Dani Ceballos, claims a report.

CalcioMercato suggest Roma sporting director Monchi sees Ceballos as a player that they can sign in the summer.

The 21-year-old has only made two La Liga starts this season after arriving last summer from Real Betis for around €18million and was offered the chance to return to his former club in January before the deal was blocked by league rules.

Liverpool have been linked with the midfielder and Arsenal are also said to be interested in Ceballos.

He yesterday claimed: “Until the end of the season, many things can happen. But I have a contract with Real, nothing and no one will take away my hope.”

CONTE MAKES CONTACT OVER REAL MADRID JOB – AND PROMISES TO BRING STAR WITH HIM

Antonio Conte’s representative has reached out to Real Madrid about possibly taking charge at the Bernabeu this summer, according to reports in the Spanish media.

Don Balon claims Conte is planning for life after Chelsea and is keen to remain in club management, despite persistent links with the Italy national job again.

And with Real president Florentino Perez ready to replace Zinedine Zidane if the club fail to win the Champions League again, the Spanish outlet claims Conte sees the Real Madrid post as a possible next destination.

Although Don Balon report Joachim Low, Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp are also under consideration for the job, it’s claimed Conte’s ‘manifesto’ will pledge to deliver the signing of Eden Hazard if he is given the job.

And they believe that could be enough to secure the Italian the job, given Perez’s fondness to see Hazard in a Los Blancos shirt next season as a replacement for Gareth Bale.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid are reportedly likely to bid for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah after Cristiano Ronaldo approved the deal (Don Balon)

Juventus have joined the chase to sign Ajax’s teenage defender Matthijs de Ligt (Mediaset)

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will fight to land Ralph Hasenhuttl from RB Leipzig as their next coach (Bild)

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has insisted they are in a position to compete with the world’s top clubs on the transfer market (Kicker)

Leeds United striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga has said that he has no intention of returning to Hamburg as it is his mbition to play in the Premier League (Bild)

Newcastle have made contact with the Besiktas skipper and Arsenal-linked Oguzhan Ozyakup about the possibility of a summer move (Turkish-Football)

Roma sporting director Monchi says they have not made an offer for Anderson Talisca (Radyospor)

Manchester United fear Samuel Umtiti could be using their interest in him to force Barcelona to give the pay rise he craves – much like Sergio Ramos did a few years ago (Mundo Deportivo)

Liverpool have contacted Barcelona over a potential move for €120million Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele should they lose Mohamed Salah to Real Madrid this summer (Don Balon)

Barcelona are eyeing up sought-after Roma winger Cengiz Under this summer (Radyospor)

Real Madrid will make Roma goalkeeper and Liverpool target Alisson Becker their No 1 target this summer – and believe they can sign him easier than either David De Gea or Thibaut Courtois (Marca)

Juventus will challenge Liverpool and Bayern Munich for the €15million signing of Cologne’s Germany left-back Jonas Hector this summer (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsene Wenger has offered his backing to under-fire PSG boss Unai Emery, saying the Ligue 1 giants need stability rather than regular managerial changes (beIN Sport)

Inter Milan are closing on a deal to sign Kwadwo Asamoah from Juventus (Gazzetta dello Sport)

AC Milan are back in the hunt for Andrea Belotti – and have renewed optimism that Torino will lower his asking price

Elseid Hysaj is ready to renew his deal with Napoli, with his new deal set to raise his exit fee to €50m (Calciomercato)

Isco will turn down any approach from Manchester United, Arsenal or Chelsea this summer – as he will only consider a move to Manchester City if he leaves Real Madrid

Juventus goalkeeper ​Wojciech Szczesny believes reported Manchester United managerial target Max Allegri won’t stick around in Turin for a long period of time (Tuttosport)

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is edging ever closer to a move to Manchester United – and it’s all thanks to Jose Mourinho (Sport)

Inter Milan are keen to turn Rafinha’s loan from Barcelona into a permanent deal this summer (Corriere dello Sport)

AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone is on Borussia Dortmund’s radar – but the star looks set to sign a new deal with the club (Calciomercato)

Fabio Capello looks set to depart Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning after a poor start to the season (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Championship side Wolves have joined Manchester United and Liverpool in the race to sign Benfica star Anderson Talisca