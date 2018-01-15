Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd v Liverpool for £44m ace; Arsenal’s £138m link

Man Utd and Liverpool have both enquired about a highly-rated Italian midfielder, while Arsenal will plug the gap left by Alexis Sanchez by swooping for three attackers, according to Monday’s European papers.

MAN UTD AND LIVERPOOL LOCK HORNS FOR CAGLIARI STAR

Manchester United and Liverpool have both made enquiries for Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella, according to reports in Italy.

The Corriere dello Sport claims both United and Liverpool have sent scouts to monitor the highly-rated 20-year-old midfielder in recent weeks, with the North-West rivals being given encouragement to make a firm bid.

According to the Italian outlet, both clubs have been told Cagliari could do business if an offer of €50m (£44.4m) is made for Barella, who has two goals and one assist so far this season.

The paper reckons United are favourites for the midfielder, though Juventus could also make their move having also made regular checks on the Italy U21 midfielder.

KEITA EARLY-RELEASE FIGURE TOO HIGH

Liverpool have reportedly baulked at the price RB Leipzig have put on the early release of Naby Keita.

The Reds are believed to have asked about getting the Guinea midfielder to Anfield earlier than next July and have been quoted a price of €20million.

Bild though report the take-it-or-leave-it offer to sign him early has been refused by Liverpool.

The Reds have an agreement in place to sign Keita on July 1 and it now appears that is final.

ARSENAL READY TO SPEND CASH AS ALEXIS NEARS EXIT

Arsenal are ready to appease supporters angry with the imminent departure of Alexis Sanchez, most likely to Manchester United, by bringing in three attacking talents in his place.

The Chilean star is reportedly set to sign for Jose Mourinho’s side this week after they emerged as favourites to land him ahead of Manchester City.

The Gunners know the exit of one of their star men to a direct rival will not go down well, so the club has been working hard on bringing in a number of quality replacements.

And according to multiple reports on Monday, the club are closing of deals for three players.

First of all, German publication Kicker claims Arsenal have submitted a £53m bid to sign Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Reports in France meanwhile, claim the Gunners are also set to announce the capture of Brazilian star Malcom before the end of the week. The player had been tipped for Manchester United, but that deal looks off with United set to sign Sanchez.

And finally, Arsenal are mulling over the chance to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan as part of the Sanchez swoop, after Arsene Wenger saw efforts to land Anthony Martial blocked.

AND THE REST

Tottenham have contacted Carlo Ancelotti’s agent to discuss the possibility of the Italian becoming Tottenham boss on the off-chance Real Madrid or PSG will move for Mauricio Pochettino (Gazetta dello Sport)

Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Sporting Lisbon star Gelson Martins over a huge move to Anfield (Correio da Manha)

Wolves have contacted Porto over a deal for Chelsea and Liverpool left-back target Alex Telles, who is rated at €20million (O Jogo)

Guangzhou Evergrande have offered Roma €50m for Radja Naiggolan. The Chinese Super League club have not only out bid the Belgian’s Premier League suitors, they are also prepared to pay him €12m a year (Gazetta del Sport)

Watford have failed in an ambitious attempt to lure Manchester United target Joao Mario to Vicarage Road (Calciomercato)

Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande are contemplating a January move for Tottenham target Geoffrey Kondogbia (Super Deporte)

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to reportedly return to Manchester United after feeling cheated over a broken promise of new contract terms at Real Madrid (AS)

Sevilla will sign Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea if the Blues manage to persuade West Ham to part with Andy Carroll (El Desmarque)

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is preparing to make a fresh bid for Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina (Tuttosport)

Liverpool and Manchester United target Leon Goretzka is to name his next club in a “matter of days” (Sky Germany)

Paris Saint-Germain are open to selling Goncalo Guedes permanently to Valencia but have raised their asking price to €70m (Telefoot)

Crystal Palace still retain hope of signing Getafe goalkeeper Vicente Guaita despite the Spanish club being reportedly unwilling to sell (Marca)

Borussia Dortmund appear to be closing in on the signing of Manuel Akanji after lodging a £20m bid for him earlier this weekend. The Basel defender has also been linked with Liverpool and West Ham (Kicker)

Atletico Madrid’s out-of-favour Argentine international Nicolas Gaitan is reportedly the subject of interest from Southampton,Everton, Crystal Palace and West Ham (Mundo Deportivo)

Arsenal defender Mathieu Debuchy could be set to sign for St Etienne (Telefoot)

Juventus are yet to make an offer to Arsenal for Mesut Ozil – but are pondering an approach for Lazio’s Stefan De Vrij (Calciomercato)

West Ham are battling Roma and Atletico Madrid to sign £14m-rated Celta Vigo defender Jonny Castro

Napoli star Marek Hamsik has revealed he turned down moves to AC Milan and Juventus in the past (Corriere dello Sport)

Norwich target and Ado Den Haag defender Tyronne Ebeuhi is undergoing a medical with Benfica today ahead of a move to Portugal (Record)