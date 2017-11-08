Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd scout left-back; Barca star transfer-listed

Man Utd have scouted an Argentinian left-back, while Liverpool will move for an £85m-rated Atletico star if the La Liga chase Mohamed Salah, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

MAN UTD WATCH ARGENTINIAN LEFT-BACK

Manchester United are tracking a young Argentinian left-back, according to a source in Argentina.

The player in question is 21-year-old, little-known Enzo Diaz, who plays for Argentinian Primera B Nacional side Argentino Agropecuario. The defender has made six appearances for the second tier side.

According to website Mundo Ascenso, United scouts watched the player in action over the weekend as Agropecuario defeated Aldosivi 2-0.

The short report, translated from Spanish, claimed United’s scouts were ‘amazed’ with Diaz.

MORATA CALLS ON CHELSEA TO SIGN EVERTON FLOP

Alvaro Morata has urged Chelsea to launch a shock transfer swoop on Everton for one of their summer signings, according to reports in Spain.

Blues boss Antonio Conte is scouring Europe to bring in another striker in January after failing to be convinced by Belgian marksman Michy Batshuayi.

Morata has hit the ground running since joining the Blues in a £59million move from Real Madrid, but Conte knows he needs quality back up and is hoping to bring in cover and competition when the transfer window reopens.

And according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Spain star Morata has spoken with Conte to urge him to consider a move for his international teammate Sandro Ramirez.

The 22-year-old has made just nine appearances in all competitions for Everton this season and has failed to impress since making the switch to Goodison Park.

Ramirez, who was signed as a possible replacement for Romelu Lukaku, is yet to score for the Toffees.

But Morata rates the former Barcelona forward and he hopes to link up with him at Chelsea.

LIVERPOOL TO MAKE DEMAND OF THEIR OWN AS ATLETICO CHASE SALAH

Liverpool will likely hit Atletico Madrid with an unlikely transfer demand of their own if the La Liga side follow up with their reported interest in Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian has proved a brilliant signing for the Reds since arriving from Roma in a club-record £36.9million deal, with our Monday Verdict this week highlighting his impact at Anfield.

Salah has scored 12 goals in 17 appearances since making the move but reports in Spain this week have suggested Atleti are preparing to launch a £50million move for the Egyptian speedster.

However, while Marca expect Liverpool to bat off any Atleti offer for Salah, it’s been claimed Liverpool could make an outlandish proposal of their own to counter their interest, by demanding Antoine Griezmann as part of any deal.

Griezmann hasn’t been in the best form for Atletico this season and reports circulated earlier in the week that he could be allowed to leave in January after three senior Atleti players expressed their frustrations with him.

Griezmann is yet to be seriously mentioned as a Liverpool target, and with the player strongly linked with both Barcelona and Manchester United, any move to Liverpool would come as a major surprise.

The France star has scored just twice in La Liga this season, but was pictured earlier this season on Griezmann’s Twitter feed posing with a Liverpool shirt alongside Daniel Sturridge.

AND THE REST

Barcelona place £34m Arsenal target Arda Turan on transfer list to raise funds to sign Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho in January (Sport)

Flamengo have told Barcelona and Real Madrid that upcoming star Lincoln will cost them €30million (Marca)

Tottenham have been told they must pay Besiktas £8.9m for midfielder Tolgay Arslan in January (Fotomac)

Real Madrid are expected to wrap up the cut-price January signing of Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa – to dampen speculation they want to sign David de Gea (Don Balon)

Juventus have told Paulo Dybala they have no intention of allowing him to leave the club in January amid reports Real Madrid were planning a £150m exchange proposal (Calciomercato)

​Barcelona are locked in a battle with Roma for €30million-rated Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet (Sport)

Monaco striker Stevan Jovetic could be in line to return to England, with Southampton tipped to make a move for the player in January (Telefoot)

Roma striker Patrik Schick has been fined after releasing an interview in which claimed he wanted to sign for Manchester United (Sportsmediaset)

Juan Mata, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Emre Can, Ander Herrera and Alexis Sanchez are among 5 Premier League stars stars Real Madrid are courting ahead of a possible January raid (Don Balon)

Lionel Messi has given Barcelona his three choices if they don’t sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool (Diario Gol)

Luis Suarez has explained the reasons behind Philippe Coutinho’s desire to quit Liverpool for Barcelona (Mundo Deportivo)

Besiktas have come clean about their reported interest in Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini (Calciomercato)

Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun says he is happy that a move to Crystal Palace didn’t materialise over the summer (Fanatik)

Kylian Mbappe was just hours away from agreeing to join Barcelona this summer (L’Equipe)

Juventus star Blaise Matuidi has revealed Paul Pogba and Patrice Evra advised him to move to Turn this summer (Le Figaro)

Fiorentina are interested in a January swoop for Inter Milan’s former Newcastle full-back Davide Santon (Calciomercato)