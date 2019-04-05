Manchester United could miss out on two major target, while Spurs are locked in a battle with Liverpool for an England U21 star, according to Friday’s European papers.

MAN UTD TO MISS OUT ON €570M DUO

Manchester United could be set to miss out on two summer targets, with reports suggesting that Juventus and Manchester City are plotting to put a spanner in their transfer plans.

City are ready to beat their cross-town rivals by paying the €70m release clause to land Atletico Madrid star Rodri, according to Goal.com.

The club’s sporting director Txiki Begiristain was at Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Tuesday night to watch the midfielder in action.

The Premier League champions reportedly believe that the 22-year-old ‘is the ideal candidate to strengthen the middle of the park’ and have no problems playing the £60m required to land him.

United are believed to be looking out for a replacement for Ander Herrera, who looks increasingly likely to snub a new deal at the club in order to secure a move to PSG.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils could also miss out on another major target, with news emerging from Spain that Juventus are in for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

Reports on Tuesday suggested that the Red Devils have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Varane, who Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is apparently eyeing to fix his suspect defence.

Then Goal.com provided an update on the situation by suggesting that Real Madrid are backing Zidane’s stance and will demand Varane’s colossal €500m (£429m) release clause if he is to leave.

They claim Los Blancos ‘have no desire to sell Varane, who remains a key part of the team having won the World Cup with France this past summer’.

Now, OK Diario suggest that Juventus are eyeing Varane in case they fail to land Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt, who ironically was linked with a move to United earlier on Friday.

PREM TRIO DO BATTLE FOR £50M ENGLAND STARLET

Liverpool and Man Utd have compiled ‘detailed reports’ on Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon ahead of a potential summer move, a report claims.

We revealed in February that Spurs were tracking both Ryan and his brother Steven Sessegnon, and hoped to conclude a £40m+ double deal deal this summer.

Multiple clubs were reportedly been tracking Ryan last summer, who is considered one of the brightest English prospects, but Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League meant they put a move on hold.

Now, a Bleacher Report claims that Spurs are joined by Liverpool and Manchester United in their interest, with both clubs having monitored Sessegenon in recent months.

They claim that the aforementioned duo have ‘scouting reports detailing every element of his play’, however they also go on to state that Spurs ‘are the club that would tempt him most’.

The England U21 star is apparently valued at around £50million, and has stalled on signing a new deal at Craven Cottage giving suitors a boost.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid have agreed a deal to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic this summer. (Bild)

Real Madrid have made Matthijs de Ligt their top target to replace Raphael Varane this summer. (Don Balon)

AC Milan are interested in a move for Spurs midfielder Moussa Sissoko this summer. (TMW)

Napoli are ready to challenge Juventus for the signing of Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo. (Radio Kiss Kiss)

Zinedine Zidane has described Eden Hazard as a “fantastic player” and says he has been a long-term admirer of the Chelsea winger.

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to make Raphael Varane one of their highest-paid players by offering him a 50% pay rise, amid interest from Man Utd. Kalidou Koulibaly is being viewed as a potential replacement, though. (AS)

Real Madrid have dismissed speculation that they are interested in signing Adrien Rabiot from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. (Marca)

AC Milan want Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino as their next permanent manager. (Corriere della Sera)

Samuel Umtiti wants to remain at Barcelona amid ongoing transfer links to Manchester United. (Diario Sport)

In-demand Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt has told Barcelona that they will have to wait a little while longer before he makes a decision on his next career move.

Romelu Lukaku’s agent Federico Pastorello has revealed that the Manchester United striker has not ruled out joining a new club ahead of next season.

Barcelona are reportedly back in the hunt for Borussia Dortmund teenager Alexander Isak. (Mundo Deportivo)

David Luiz has turned down offers from Brazil and Qatar. (Yahoo Esportes)

Everton’s Brazil striker Richarlison could be set for a move to neighbours Liverpool. (Esporte)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said the La Liga champions are planning to offer superstar Lionel Messi a new contract.

Chelsea are interested in signing Atletico Paranaense midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. (ESPN FC)

Club Brugge forward Wesley Moraes has revealed that he wants to move to the Premier League this summer amid reported interest from Arsenal.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has enlisted an agency to help him find a job in the French top flight. (L’Equipe)

AC Milan are ready to compete with Juventus and Inter for the signing of 18-year-old midfielder Sandro Tonali. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United, PSG and Bayern Munich are ready to battle Man City for the signing of €70m Atletico Madrid star Rodri. (Marca)

Roma have set the asking price of reported Arsenal and Chelsea target Cengiz Under at €40m. (Calciomercato.com)

Gennaro Gattuso, who at the end of the season looks increasingly likely to part ways with Milan, is the new name in the frame for the Roma job. (Corriere della Sera)