Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd, Spurs eye Bilbao kid; Chelsea in €70m bid

Tottenham and Manchester United are considering an approach for a young Athletic Bilbao attacker, while Chelsea have tabled a €70m bid for a top Italy star, according to Monday’s European papers.

TOTTENHAM, ARSENAL AND MAN UTD KEEP WATCH ON YOUNG BILBAO FORWARD

Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs being credited with an interest in Athletic Bilbao star Gorka Guruzeta.

The 21-year-old has taken Spanish football by storm with his impressive skills and a number of clubs are looking to secure the signing of the player, who will be out of contract come the end of the season.

Bilbao played against Manchester United Under-23s at Leigh Sports Village last week and a number of clubs had scouts in attendance as they consider a move for the player.

Of those, it’s reported by Sport that both United and Spurs have both explored the possibility of signing the player.

Goruzeta would be entitled to move on a free, although any club who signs him would have to pay a developmental fee due to his age.

The player can operate across the frontline, either as a central striker or as a winger.

BARCELONA URGED TO SIGN HAZARD AFTER REAL MADRID DEVELOPMENT

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has reportedly advised Barcelona to move for Chelsea favourite Eden Hazard amid claims Real Madrid are no longer keen on the Belgian.

The former Lille man has long been linked with a move to the Bernabeu, but it’s suggested Real Madrid are ready to switch their attention to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian enjoyed a prolific start to life at Anfield.

And Messi hopes Real Madrid’s reported decision to abandon their interest in Hazard will open the door to Barcelona, who still have money to spend from Neymar’s world-record sale to PSG in the summer.

According to Don Balon, Messi has told the club that Chelsea star Hazard would perfectly compliment their strikeforce and would be better suited to playing alongside himself and Luis Suarez than Philippe Coutinho, in a slightly deeper role, would.

Chelsea would battle hard to keep Hazard, but with the star Belgian often admitting Spanish football is a lure for him, they might find it hard to retain his services should Barcelona make a concrete move for his services.

Meanwhile, Don Balon claim Manchester City could make a move for Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez after Messi objected to the Algerian joining Barcelona.

AND THE REST

Chelsea have tabled a €70m (£62.3m) bid for Torino striker Andrea Belotti (El Gol)

Chelsea have been fresh hope of a January deal for Alex Sandro after the Brazilian’s new contract talks with Juventus stalled (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid are back in the market for Manchester United keeper David De Gea with a €70m offer in the pipeline (El Larguero, Cadena Ser)

Ernesto Valverde will use Nelson Semedo as an emergency centre-half alongside Samuel Umtiti after Gerard Pique picked up a fifth booking of the season. It’s claimed the Barcelona boss does not trust reported Liverpool target Javier Mascherano, with a January return to Anfield drawing closer (Don Balon)

Real Madrid target Harry Kane has said his goal is to play for Tottenham for his entire career (Bild)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has been promised funds to sign three major superstars next summer and in an effort to keep him from PSG’s clutches (Sport)

Mourinho is also set for a January raid on Chelsea for winger Willian (Calciomercato)

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Antoine Griezmann amid fresh claims Barcelona have pulled out (Don Balon)

However, it’s also claimed Real Madrid are hatching a plan to sell Gareth Bale for £133m and use the cash to trigger Griezmann’s £90m release clause (Don Balon)

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva admits he is in regular contact with Philippe Coutinho and says he hopes his compatriot will “work with us” (Telefoot)

Vincenzo Montella’s status as AC Milan’s manager is, once again, in peril (Corriere dello Sport)

Former Spurs striker Mido claims Real Madrid are already on the trail of Mohamed Salah

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has reportedly had enough of being blamed for his club’s problems in front of goal this season and has pointed the finger elsewhere

Javier Pastore’s agent has said the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is interested in a move to Inter Milan (Calciomercato)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte appears to be Italy’s red-hot favourite to take over as national team coach, with their FA’s president describing him as “fire” (Gazetta dello Sport)