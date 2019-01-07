Manchester United have a big bid left open for one of Italian football’s brightest young stars, while Chelsea want an Argentina international to replace Cesc Fabregas, according to Monday’s European papers.

MAN UTD TABLE OFFER FOR CAGLIARI STAR

Manchester United may be preaching the message they don’t expect to sign anyone this month, but that does not mean they won’t be trying, if the latest reports in Italy are to be believed.

According to il Corriere dello Sport, United – under the approval of caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – have been in contact with Cagliari to table a first – and final – €33.4m (£30m) offer for midfielder star Nicolo Barella.

The report claims United contacted the Serie A side late on Friday to table the bid, and while it has been rejected, the paper says the Premier League side have left their bid on the table, with the instruction they won’t be raising it – but it is there should they decide to accept it – over the course of the January window.

Barella has recently become a regular in the Italy national side and has been linked with moves to Inter and Juventus, while there the young midfielder – described as the Sardinian Steven Gerrard – has also been frequently linked with Liverpool.

Cagliari are understood to responded to United’s bid by saying they won’t sell the star for anything less than €40m – €50m, so the chances of a deal, this month at least, seem unlikely.

AND THE REST

Chelsea are believed to be in talks with Russian side Zenit Saint Petersburg over a deal to sign Leandro Paredes after identifying the Argentine as their No 1 target to replace Cesc Fabregas (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus have stuck a €100m asking price on the head of Paulo Dybala, with Bayern Munich, PSG and Manchester City all already having submitted bids to sign him. Man Utd are also keen (Tuttosport)

Barcelona director Guillermo Amor has played down the significance of Philippe Coutinho failing to start any of their last four games and insist the player – linked with a €160m move to Manchester United and Manchester City – very much has a future at the club (ESPN FC)

Inter Milan will follow up on the signing of Diego Godin by capturing Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid this summer (Tuttosport)

Chelsea have accepted a £13m offer from Lazio for defender Davide Zappacosta (Il Messaggero)

Reported Leeds target Ibai Gomez is close to agreeing a €8.9m move to former club Athletic Bilbao from Alaves (El Gol Digital)

Barcelona have reached a pre-contract agreement to sign the in-demand Toulose defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who is also wanted by Juventus and Liverpool (ESPN FC)

AC Milan have reportedly joined the race to sign Genoa striking sensation Krzysztof Piatek, who is also wanted by Barcelona and Chelsea (Gazzetta dello Sport)

FC Porto are set to sign former Real Madrid defender Pepe following his exit from Besiktas (AS)

Juventus will go all out to sign either Jordi Alba or Marcelo this summer as they look to bring in an experienced left-back (Tuttosport)

Mauro Icardi is poised to finally put pen to paper on a new deal with Inter Milan, tying the attacker to the club until 2021 (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal have reportedly submitted an offer to Medhi Benatia to try and lure the Juventus star to the Premier League (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus are reportedly in talks to sign Genoa defender Cristian Romero and could offer Stefano Sturaro in exchange (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho turned down a chance to secure an immediate return to coaching in his home country with Benfica (Record)

EXCLUSIVE: Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal are ready to join the bidding for 18-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao

Barcelona have clarified to Stuttgart they are not going to meet the €35million exit clause for France defender Benjamin Pavard (Mundo Deportivo)

Former Real Madrid defender Pepe has snubbed a free transfer to Arsenal after leaving Besiktas last month (L’Equipe)

Trabzonspor star Abdulkadir Omur has dropped a huge hint that a £27m January transfer to Liverpool is close to fruition (Turkish Football)

Chelsea are interested in a potential transfer deal for either Isco or Gareth Bale from Real Madrid if Eden Hazard leaves west London for the Spanish capital (Don Balon)