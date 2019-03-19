Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd take definitive Bale stance

Manchester United have seemingly ended their interest in signing a Real Madrid star, while Real are eyeing a second Chelsea man to follow Eden Hazard to the Bernabeu, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

MAN UTD END INTEREST IN BALE SIGNING

Manchester United will reportedly end their pursuit of Gareth Bale even if Real Madrid put the player up for sale.

Despite a recent blip, United have looked more like their old selves since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho as interim boss back in December.

The Norwegian looks increasingly likely to be handed the Old Trafford reins, especially after he steered United past PSG in the Champions League last-16, and to that end he has already started weighing up his summer targets.

However, ESPN states that even if 29-year-old Bale is made available by Los Blancos, United will pass up the opportunity to sign him.

Consistent injury issues have hampered the Wales star over the last few seasons and the report goes on to state that United are not prepared to take a gamble on a player with medical concerns – having watched Alexis Sanchez try in vain to recapture his form from his Arsenal days.

That would seemingly leave the door open for Chelsea to make a move for the forward, with Tottenham already priced out of re-signing one of their favourite sons.

LIVERPOOL TO BENEFIT FROM ZIDANE’S VINICIUS JUNIOR STANCE

Real Madrid’s attempt to sign a new forward this summer will see Zinedine Zidane push Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior out of the Bernabeu exit door, according to reports.

The Brazilian has found himself thrust into the first-team limelight this season and is one of just a few positives to emerge from a dark season at the deposed European champions.

However, his form at the Bernabeu will not make him immune to part of the wholesale changes Zidane is planning at the club this summer and Diario Gol reports that the player will be allowed to leave on loan for the 2019/20 season – once a replacement has been secured.

Real’s prime target is thought to be Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, and with his contract at Stamford Bridge due to expire in summer 2020, hopes are high that the Belgian will wing his way to the Spanish capital this summer.

And with Real also potentially planning another high-profile capture – Sadio Mane, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have all been mentioned since Zidane’s return – Vinicius Junior will be sent out on loan for a year with his playing time likely to be vastly reduced.

And reports in Spain suggest a move to Liverpool could be on the cards for the former Flamengo star. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has shown interest in the player before and Real believe a year under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp could help the player improve, while a season of Premier League action could also benefit his game.

Vinicius Junior joined Real in a €45million on his 18th birthday last July and has scored four times in 28 appearances for the club.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid don’t just want Eden Hazard from Chelsea this summer and are preparing a massive €250m double swoop for the Belgian and his teammate N’Golo Kante (Calciomercato)

Inter Milan have approached Roma over a possible summer swoop for Eden Dzeko after identifying the Bosnian as their first-choice to replace Mauro Icardi this summer (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Stephan El Shaarawy is ready to extend his contract at Roma until 2022, with the Italy forward set to earn a bumper pay rise in the process (Calciomercato)

River Plate are considering a move for out-of-favour Roma midfielder Javier Pastore (TNT Sports)

Liverpool have placed a €150m (£132m) asking price on the head of Sadio Mane amid claims the player is wanted by both Real Madrid and Barcelona this summer (Don Balon)

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will hold out for a move to Paris Saint Germain after turning down Manchester United as part of a fresh Real Madrid bid to sign David De Gea this summer (AS)

Manchester United ‘have no plans’ to reactivate their interest in signing Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale this summer after deeming the player too old and his wages too high. It now looks like a straight battle between Tottenham and Bayern Munich for the player (ESPN)

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey is emerging as Pep Guardiola’s first-choice long-term replacement for Fernandinho at Manchester City (GhanaSoccerWeb)

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Julian Brandt has played down reports of a summer move following links to both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid (Kicker)

Torino’s Gianluca Petrachi is Roma’s first choice to become their new sporting director in succession to Monchi (Il Messaggero)

Franck Kessie and Lucas Biglia will receive huge fines by AC Milan after the teammates had an on-field scuffle during Sunday’s defeat to Inter Milan (Tuttosport)

Liverpool face a renewed summer battle to keep Sadio Mane amid claims in France that Zinedine Zidane has made the forward a top summer target at Real Madrid (France Football)

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos is a summer target for Fenerbahce with their director of football Damien Comolli already making contact with the Glaswegian side (Fotomac)

Antoine Griezmann wants to leave Atletico Madrid for Barcelona this summer following his side’s exit from the Champions League to Juventus (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester United have been given hope that they might be able to tempt Griezmann to the club this summer amid claims he wants to leave Atletico Madrid (Sport)

Kylian Mbappe’s cousin claims the PSG forward will one day play for Real Madrid and says they are the logical next club for the 20-year-old when he eventually leaves Ligue 1 (Le Journal de dimanch)

Manchester United have been given fresh encouragement that a summer deal for wantaway PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot could be on the cards this summer (Mercato365)

Barcelona have joined the race to sign Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, who is also on Arsenal’s radar (AS)

Genoa are closing on a free transfer deal to sign Galatasaray winger Sinan Gumus (Sky Italia)

Christian Eriksen’s agent has held transfer talks with Juventus over a potential summer switch for the classy Tottenham midfielder (Calciomercato)

Rayo Vallecano are in talks with former coach Paco Jemez after confirming they have sacked Michel (Cadena Cope)

Inter Milan have slapped a modest €80m fee on the head of Mauro Icardi amid claims Real Madrid are plotting a summer move (AS)

Manchester United target Raphael Varane is considering his future at Real Madrid and may demand a summer transfer in order to find a fresh challenge (L’Equipe)