Manchester United are planning a surprise late January transfer swoop for a Monaco midfielder, leaving Tottenham to concentrate on a €35m midfield enforcer, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

MAN UTD MAKE LATE BID TO RIVAL TOTTENHAM FOR TIELEMANS

Manchester United are ready to gazump Tottenham and make a late approach to sign Monaco star Youri Tielemans, according to reports.

Nieuwsblad suggest United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has asked executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to strike a deal before deadline day to bring in the central midfielder.

According to the Belgian outlet, Leonardo Jardim’s return to the club as manager will see the 21-year-old quickly moved on from the club – with Monaco even willing to consider a loan exit in the coming days – and that has piqued United’s interest.

It’s believed United would be keen to bring in the Belgian on a short-term deal and use his time at Old Trafford to run the rule over him before deciding on a permanent summer switch.

Tielemans is not in the new plans of Jardim and on Monday he was mentioned as a potential target for both Leicester and Tottenham.

However, with Leicester downplaying their interest, it seems Tottenham could also face disappointment with Niewsblad also claiming Barcelona and AC Milan are also plotting moves for the former Anderlecht man.

Monaco manager Jardim, meanwhile, is reported by France Football to have offered Adrien Silva a route out of Leicester City as a replacement for Tielemans.

AND THE REST

Tottenham are preparing a €35m move for Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler – but could be forced to wait until the summer to strike a deal (ESPN)

Wolves are close to agreeing a club record-equalling £18m deal to sign Atletico Madrid loanee Jonny Castro Otto on a permanent deal (Marca)

Cardiff City have offered to sign Roma forward Patrik Schick on a €2m loan with an option to buy in a permanent €30m deal in the summer (Tuttomercatoweb)

Ernesto Valverde is to meet with Philippe Coutinho to discuss the Brazilian’s poor form and decide how Barcelona can get the best out of their £142m signing (Sport)

Moroccan centre-back Medhi Benatia – a former target for Arsenal – has left Juventus for Qatari side Al-Duhail in a deal worth up to €10million (£8.7m) (various)

PSG have completed the signing of Leandro Paredes – which should free up Arsenal to sign midfielder Christopher Nkunku (L’Equipe)

AC Milan have launched a shock late transfer bid to sign Everton winger Ademola Lookman (Corriere dello Sport)

Tottenham are pondering an offer to sign Udinese winger Rodrigo De Paul before the transfer window shuts on Thursday (Calciomercato)

Arjen Robben is lining up a surprise move to J-League outfit FC Tokyo after he leaves Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich at the end of the season (Kicker)

Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim will offer Adrien Silva a route out of Leicester City (France Football)

Monaco are also interested in signing Inter defender Joao Miranda (Sky Italia)

Alvaro Morata has revealed how he has fulfilled a dream by joining Atletico Madrid, claiming he has dreamed of this move since he was a ball boy there (Marca)

Valencia are set to complete the €6m signing of highly-rated Cadiz winger Manu Vallejo in a deal to be processed in the summer (Radio Valencia)

Watford have stuck a €30m price tag on Gerard Deulofeu’s head amid talk he could be targeted by AC Milan again. However, the Spaniard has suggested he is unwilling to force the move as he is enjoying his time with the Hornets (Calciomercato)

Trabzonspor and Liverpool have rejected reports from Turkey that they had agreed a deal for Abdulkadir Omur (Turkish Football)

Genoa are expected to sign Bordeaux midfielder Lukas Lerager with a medical booked in for Tuesday (Sky Italia)

Former Real Madrid forward Jese Rodriguez looks set to join Real Betis on a loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain (AS)

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Napoli full-back Kevin Malcuit as cover for the injured Hector Bellerin (Gazzetta dello Sport)