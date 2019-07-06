AC Milan are stepping up their pursuit of a Liverpool defender, while Man Utd want one man to lead a ‘midfield revolution’, according to Saturday’s European papers.

OLD LINK RESURFACES AGAIN FOR MAN UTD

Manchester United have once again been linked with a summer swoop for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic by the Italian media.

The Red Devils have been linked with the Serbian in recent months and especially while Jose Mourinho was still in charge at Old Trafford.

Nothing came of the reported interest in the end with the price demanded by Lazio at one point going above the €150m mark.

However, United‘s interest is apparently back with SportMediaSet (via Sport Witness) claiming that Lazio’s sporting director Igli Tare has flown to London to ‘settle once and for all’ Milinkovic-Savic’s future.

There are other English clubs understood to be interested – although the report doesn’t state which ones – with Tare there to listen to proposals with United ‘particularly’ interested in Milinkovic-Savic.

The 24-year-old ‘doesn’t really want to stay’ with Serie A side Lazio and United see him as the perfect addition for their midfield ‘revolution’.

Lazio are understood to want €100m for Milinkovic-Savic – who they demanded more for a year ago – but could accept as little as €80m.

The report insinuates that Milinkovic-Savic could be brought in before United sell Paul Pogba after the Serbia international sold his apartment in Rome.

AND THE REST

AC Milan have reached out to Dejan Lovren’s agent over a potential summer switch from Liverpool. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United and Paris St-Germain have both agreed fees for Ajax and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt. (European football expert Julien Laurens)

Juventus have joined Inter in the race to sign Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku. (Di Marzio)

Paris Saint-Germain have offered Real Madrid the chance to sign Neymar this summer. (Marca)

Mesut Ozil is moving closer to the Arsenal exit as a loan to Turkish side Fenerbahce looms.

Roma have joined Tottenham in the battle to sign Mariano from Real Madrid this summer. (AS)

Arsenal are preparing an offer to take troubled winger Malcom off of Barcelona’s hands. (Sport)

Robert Lewandowski has agreed to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich. (Sky Germany)

Lille and Ivory Coast forward Nicolas Pepe has spoken to Liverpool, says the French club’s president, who added that another club has made a bid for the 24-year-old. (RMC Sport)

Olivier Ntcham has confirmed he wants to leave Celtic to play in a stronger league. (L’Equipe)

Napoli are preparing a €60 million bid for Inter striker Mauro Icardi. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

AC Milan and Roma are still leading the race to sign Jordan Veretout this summer, even though the midfielder has joined Fiorentina in their pre-season preparations. (Tuttosport)

Tottenham are closing in on a deal for Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos. (AS)

Liverpool are also ready to move for Ceballos. (Sportwitness)

Napoli have entered talks with Valencia over star striker Rodrigo. (Sky Italia)

Manchester United are set to miss out on Dinamo Zagreb’s Spain Under-21 midfielder Dani Olmo because Tottenham have reached an agreement with his agent. (Muchodeporte)

James Rodriguez is set to be a notable absentee from Real Madrid’s pre-season trip to Canada with a move to Napoli in the pipeline. (Marca)

Marc Overmars has rejected an offer to join Barcelona. (De Telegraaf)

Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti has denied reports that Barcelona have made a bid for star attacker Lautaro Martinez.

Spurs are interested in Roma and Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo. (Sportslens)

Milan are interested in Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes, and have inquired about his potential price. (Di Marzio)

Chelsea have agreed terms with Atletico Madrid regarding the permanent sale of Alvaro Morata to the Liga giants.

Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic, 30, is seeking talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over his Manchester United future after being made aware of interest from Inter and Milan. (ESPN)

Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is close to signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge. (Goal)

Sassuolo are interested in a potential move for West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang this summer. (Di Marzio)

Lyon have made contact with Rennes over a potential move for their captain Benjamin Andre. (L’Equipe)

Juventus utility man Juan Cuadrado is reportedly in talks ahead of a €15m move to Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua. (La Stampa)

Arsenal could sign Spanish winger Lucas Vazquez in a £31m deal from Real Madrid next week. (AS)

Former Spain goalkeeper Victor Valdes will return to Barcelona as a coach. (Marca)