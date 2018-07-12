Euro Paper Talk: Juve plot new €40m Real raid; Man Utd to sell off star man after striking €80m deal for replacement

Manchester United will cash in on a star man this summer and replace him with a serial winner, while Juventus are plotting another sensational raid on Real Madrid, according to Thursday’s European papers.

MOURINHO MAKES FIRM DECISION OVER POGBA

Jose Mourinho has decided to cash in on Paul Pogba this summer on the back of the midfielder’s impressive World Cup performances.

That’s according to Don Balon, who claims the Manchester United boss has resigned himself to being able to get the best out of the midfielder and will look to move him on to the highest bidder this summer.

Pogba has impressed for France during their run to the World Cup final and Mourinho knows the midfielder’s stock is unlikely to be higher after a disappointing season at Old Trafford. Barcelona have been touted as potential destinations, but it is PSG who look most likely to step in and bring the player to Ligue 1.

In his place, the Spanish outlet reckons a deal for Real Madrid star Toni Kroos has been struck, with United set to pay €80m (£70.6m) to finally bring the Germany midfielder to the Premier League.

It’s suggested Real will then use the money generated by Kroos’ sale to fund a move for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, with the European champions on Thursday submitting an initial €100m bid, plus €20m in bonuses.

AND THE REST

Juventus will move to sign Real Madrid left-back Marcelo in an astonishing €40m deal if they allow Alex Sandro to move on to either PSG or Manchester United this summer (Il Bianconero)

Liverpool have raised their offer for Domogoj Vida to €20m – but five other Premier League sides are keen on the Besiktas defender (A Spor)

Real Madrid have tabled a huge bid of €100million, with a further €15million to €20million in bonuses to Lazio for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Calciomercato)

Liverpool have contacted Paulo Dybala’s agent after making the Juventus star their preferred target to succeed Philippe Coutinho (Don Balon)

Andrea Favilli has rejected a move to Wolves and will now sign for Udinese after agreeing a €10m move from Juventus this summer (Sky Italia)

Jorginho has confirmed a €65m move to Chelsea is imminent and has admitted he will miss life at Napoli (CalcioNapoli24)

Barcelona have made Chelsea star Eden Hazard their No 1 transfer priority this summer after they missed out on Antoine Griezmann (Sport)

West Ham have made an official approach for €20m-rated Sevilla midfielder Franco Vazquez (Marca)

Liverpool have tabled a bid of £53m plus £5m in add ons to Roma for goalkeeper Alisson (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Adrien Rabiot has made it clear to PSG that he wants to join Barcelona this summer after the two clubs held talks over a €40m deal (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus are closing on the capture of no-nonsense Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin after agreeing to meet his €20m exit fee (Tuttosport)

Claudio Marchisio is on the brink of confirming his departure from Juventus this summer – and will decide between a move to China or the USA (Calciomercato)

Nani has returned to Sporting Lisbon for a third time after signing a a two-year deal with his former club after leaving Lazio.

Nabil Fekir has pleaded with Lyon to reconsider his proposed transfer to Liverpool amid strong claims the £53m deal could be resurrected