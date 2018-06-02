Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd test water with £100m Real Madrid raid

Manchester United have made a £100m double bid for a pair of Real Madrid stars, while Unai Emery wants a €40m reunion with a Sevilla schemer at Arsenal, according to Saturday’s European papers.

UNITED TO TEMPT REAL MADRID WITH £100M DOUBLE OFFER

Manchester United are hoping to cash in on the current uncertainty at Real Madrid by launching a £100m offer for two of their stars, according to reports in Spain.

Don Balon reports that United boss Jose Mourinho has urged executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to submit the offer for Raphael Varane and Gareth Bale – and it’s claimed Real’s current managerial search will give them additional hope of landing the duo.

Mourinho is hoping to land a new centre-half this summer and £53m rated Varane has long been a target, while Bale too has long since been on the Old Trafford club’s radar.

The Spanish publication reckons United could land the duo now by submitting the bids, with Real eager to boost their transfer kitty ahead of a summer of rebuilding and while their focus remains firstly on the appointment of a new manager.

Reports of their efforts to land Bale, however, are in direct contrast to claims earlier on Saturday which suggested the Welshman was eager to stay at the Bernabeu for another season following the departure of Zinedine Zidane as manager.

LYON LOOK TO DRIVE FEKIR FEE

Liverpool’s hopes of signing Nabil Fekir this summer have taken a nosedive after reports in France claimed Lyon were looking to drive up the price of the in-demand playmaker.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has made the capture of Fekir one of his major transfer targets this summer as Liverpool look to build on an impressive campaign that saw them reach the Champions League final.

A deal for Fekir looked to be on the cards with a fee of €60million being mooted, but L’Equipe claims both Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich have both expressed an interest in the France star in recent days – and it all spells bad news for Liverpool.

According to the French paper, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas is set to tell Liverpool bidding for Fekir will now start at the €75million mark – with interest from both Atleti and Bayern likely to spark a potential bidding war.

It’s also claimed hat Aulas is looking to hang on to Fekir until after the World Cup is concluded in case his man plays a starring role for France in Russia 2018.

Whether Lyon’s actions will be enough to put Liverpool and Klopp off remains to be seen, but the club’s owners will be wary about spending over the odds to land a transfer target they believed had already been close to signing.

AND THE REST

Arsenal have emerged as favourites to sign Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi this summer and will trigger his €40m exit clause (Estadio Deportivo)

Qatar have reportedly offered former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane a €200m contract to coach the country at the 2022 World Cup (Marca, AS, Mundo Deportivo)

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has refused to rule out a summer switch to Liverpool or AC Milan (Die Welt)

Sevilla have targeted Sporting Lisbon striker Bas Dost as new boss Pablo Machin steps up his search for a target man (Estadio Deportivo)

Inter Milan’s chances of signing Mousa Dembele from Tottenham will be boosted if manager Mauricio Pochettino joins Real Madrid (Corriere dello Sport)

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso has confirmed Andre Silva and Nikola Kalinic will both stay at the club this summer (Milan TV)

Lazio will turn to Empoli midfielder Rade Krunic as a relpacement for Sergej Milikovic-Savic this summer (Calciomercato)

Matteo Darmian’s move to Juventus has been put on hold after Manchester United raised their asking price from €13m to €20m (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus will offer Manchester United target Alex Sandro a huge new deal to 2023 in a bid to cement his future to the club (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Besiktas have not taken up their £18.5m (€21m) option to sign Talisca, which expired on Thursday – leaving Liverpool and Wolves as sole suitors for the Brazilian (Record)

Napoli are ready to pay the €32million release clause in Fabian Ruiz’s Celta Vigo contract after identifying him as their No 1 choice to replace Man City-bound Jorginho this summer. Ruiz has also been tipped to join Man Utd and Barcelona (Calciomercato)

Monaco striker Radamel Falcao admits he is flattered to be linked with a move to AC Milan this summer (Premium Sport)

Ajax winger Justin Kluivert has agreed personal terms on a £25million transfer to Roma, ending Man Utd and Everton’s chances of signing him this summer (Gianluca di Marzio)

Juventus have launched an official opening bid of €80m (£70m) to Lazio for Man Utd target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Lazio will attempt to sign Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes should the in-demand Milinkovic-Savic depart this summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Jose Mourinho has told Paul Pogba he will stay at Manchester United this summer and will not be allowed to re-join former club Juventus (Calciomercato)

Arsenal have offered Bayern Munich a club-record £60million for star midfielder Corentin Tolisso (Calcio Insider)

Alisson’s agent has shot down claims that the goalkeeper has all-but agreed an £80million deal to join Real Madrid this summer (ForzaRoma)

Sporting Lisbon have rejected Napoli’s offer of €18m plus add-ons for goalkeeper Rui Patricio (A Bola)

Atletico Madrid are very close to making Monaco defender Djibril Sidibe their first signing of the summer (Marca)

Jurgen Klopp will try and persuade Liverpool to part with an estimated £100m required to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona this summer (Mundo Deportivo)

The agent of Sassuolo star Matteo Politano has confirmed AC Milan are keen to sign his client this summer (Calciomercato)

Jose Mourinho has reportedly identified Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo as a possible target should efforts to bring Diogo Dalot to the club fall short (Tuttosport)

Matteo Darmian will undergo a medical with Juventus on Friday with a potenial €15m deal being sealed this weekend (Corriere dello Sport)

Napoli are keen on a deal for out-of-favour Barcelona defender Aleix Vidal this summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Gonzalo Higuain in a swap deal that would see Alvaro Morata return to Juventus

Federico Chiesa’s father, Enrico, has denied claims his son will leave Fiorentina and sign for either Inter Milan or Napoli this summer (Calciomercato)

Inter defender Milan Skriniar has all-but guaranteed both he and Mauro Icardi will still be at the club next season (Premium Sport)

Former England boss Fabio Capello has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo wants a sensational return to Manchester United this summer (Sky Italia)

Sevilla have identified Getafe defender Djene Dakonam as their number one transfer target should Clement Lenglet leave for Barcelona (Marca)