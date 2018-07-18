Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool’s €100m bid; Man Utd balk at huge Bale cost

Manchester United have cooled their interest in signing Gareth Bale after learning his financial package, while Liverpool have seen a €100m bid for a Juventus superstar rejected out of hand, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

BALE FEE DISSUADES MAN UTD FROM SWOOP

Manchester United are moving further away from the prospect of signing Gareth Bale this summer after learning what it would cost to bring the Welshman to Old Trafford.

The Real Madrid star has been strongly linked with a move to United this summer as Jose Mourinho looks to bring the X-factor to his attack.

However, after it was reported that Bale could give the club another season following talks with new manager Julen Lopetegui and after Cristiano Ronaldo’s €103m move to Juventus, Manchester United themselves are said to have had second thoughts about a potential deal for Bale.

That’s because, according to Spanish outlet, El Confidencial, Bale would be looking to match his current £350,000 a week deal AFTER tax at Real Madrid. And thanks to the tax laws in the UK, that would mean paying Bale around £600,000 a week to ensure parity – a wage that would make him the club’s top earner above Alexis Sanchez.

Furthermore, after the departure of Ronaldo, the paper claims Real would now only consider selling Bale if they were offered €150m (£133.7m) – much more than United had anticipated the former Tottenham star would cost and that’s even after his Champions League final exploits.

With Bale’s contract not expiring until 2022, Real currently hold all the aces over the player, meaning United would have little room for negotiation.

And with United calculating that signing Bale on, say a four-year deal, would cost them a total of £258million (£125m of which would be in wages) it seems Mourinho, Ed Woodward and Co have cooled their interest in efforts to bring the four-times Champions League winner in this summer.

AND THE REST

Liverpool have seen a €100m offer for Paulo Dybala fail, with Juventus determined to keep him at the club and form part of their attack alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. The Serie A giants plan to offset the cost of Ronaldo by offloading the likes of Mario Mandzukic, Gonzalo Higuain and Moise Kean (Tuttomercatoweb)

Roma have a shortlist of three goalkeepers to replace Liverpool and Chelsea target Alisson this summer: Robin Olsen of FC Copenhagen, Barcelona’s Jasper Cillessen and Paris Saint-Germain’s Alphonse Areola (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester United have seen a £11.59million offer for Turkish starlet Yusuf Yazici rejected by Trabzonspor (Haberturk)

Sevilla have identified Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida as a summer target. The Croatia star has also been linked with Liverpool and West Ham (Fanatik)

Barcelona have agreed personal terms for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot – and are prepared to meet his €40m asking price (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic is emerging as Borussia Dortmund’s top target this summer after they decided Michy Batshuayi was too expensive (Bild)

Diego Godin has told Atletico Madrid he is keen on a move to Juventus this summer – but the LaLiga side have vowed to fight to keep him (Sport)

Mauro Icardi’s wife and agent Wanda Nera will hold talks over a new deal for her husband, which will see his pay rise and his buyout clause raised significantly from the previous mark of €110m (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Atletico Madrid have not received any offers for goalkeeper Jan Oblak this summer (Onda Cero)

Lazio have denied claims they want to sign Bayern Munich’s veteran winger Arjen Robben (Cittaceleste)

Juventus will listen to bids for Moise Kean this summer. The striker, 18, has already been approached over a loan move to Monaco, while Leeds United are also said to be keen (Calciomercato)

Top Manchester United left-back target Alex Sandro has agreed personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain and now wants to move to the Ligue 1 giants (Paris United)

Fiorentina insist that Federico Chiesa will not be sold this summer, amid links to Inter Milan, Roma and Chelsea (Calciomercato)

Leicester are weighing up a €18m move for Getafe central defender Djene (AS)

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has made his mind up over the possibility of a sensational return to Juventus (Tuttosport)

Levante midfielder Jefferson Lerma is the subject of a €19m (£17m) transfer bid from Bournemouth (AS)

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo believes Diego Simeone will coach Argentina at some point in his managerial career (Onda Cera)

Huddersfield are keen on a deal to sign Monaco striker Adama Diakhaby (Le10 Sport)

Napoli star Jose Callejon is edging closer towards a €10million move to AC Milan (Calciomercato)

Arsenal have reached out to Torino over a deal Senegal’s World Cup star M’Baye Niang (Tuttomercatoweb)