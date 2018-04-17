Euro Paper Talk: Bayern star wants £86m Man Utd move; Casemiro claim

A surprise move for Samuel Umtiti could help Manchester United land another defensive target, while a Liverpool star could find himself on the move to LaLiga, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

BARCELONA COULD LOSE UMTITI TO FIERCEST OF RIVALS

Real Madrid are plotting a surprise swoop on Barcelona to sign Samuel Umtiti this summer, according to surprising reports in Spain.

The France defender is currently locked in talks over a new deal with Barcelona, with the LaLiga champions-elect in serious danger of losing a player, whose current release clause stands at just €60million.

Now Don Balon claims Real Madrid are planning the ultimate raid on their rivals by luring Umtiti to the Bernabeu – and will triple his current wages in order to land their man.

Manchester United had been among Umtiti’s suitors too – but the news won’t mean necessarily mean Jose Mourinho missing out on the new central defender he craves this summer.

The report adds that should Real manage to tempt Umtiti to the Spanish capital, they will allow his fellow Frenchman Raphael Varane to join Manchester United in a €60million (£54m) deal.

Mourinho has long admired Varane, having brought him to the Bernabeu from Lens back in 2011.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants his side to sign Emre Can this summer and he has given his club the green light to approach the agent of the Liverpool midfielder (Don Balon)

Arsenal are close to wrapping up a €40m deal for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani (Il Posticipo)

PSG will demand Casemiro as part of any Real Madrid attempts to sign Neymar this summer (AS)

Robert Lewandowski wants to join Manchester United in an £86m deal this summer after Real Madrid decided against signing the Pole with Harry Kane their No 1 target (Don Balon)

Juventus will allow Claudio Marchisio and Stefano Sturaro to leave this summer and may also let Sami Khedira move on. Emre Can, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Bryan Cristante and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are all among their targets (Calciomercato)

Philippe Coutinho has reportedly told Barcelona teammates that his side are keen to sign Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar this summer – dealing fellow suitors Liverpool a potential knockout blow (Don Balon)

Chelsea are keen to sign Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio this summer and are ‘willing to do everything’ to land his signature (Don Balon)

AC Milan have told suitors Real Madrid and Liverpool that Gianluigi Donnarumma could cost as much as €70m if they want to sign the goalkeeper this summer (Tuttosport)

Juventus and Bayern Munich are leading the race to sign Manchester United’s Anthony Martial (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona starlet Adrian Bernabe, 16 will leave the club to join Manchester City this summer (Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain Coach Unai Emery has admitted he would love to take charge of his former club Real Sociedad in the future (Marca)

Real Madrid star Isco is Jose Mourinho’s ‘dream signing’ and the Manchester United boss could sacrifice david De Gea to land his man (Don Balon)

Manchester City are showing interest in Brazilian teenager Paulinho. The Vasco da Gama star is also being tracked by Barcelona (Globesport)

Mido claims Liverpool star Mohamed Salah would jump at the chance to join Real Madrid if they came calling (KingFut)

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is dreaming of a return to Juventus – but his €80million asking price is likely to prove prohibitive (Tuttosport)

Fernando Torres has vowed not to play for another club in Spain after his contract at Atletico Madrid wasn’t renewed (Marca)

Matteo Darmian has given the strongest hint yet that will leave Manchester United this summer and sign for Juventus (Sky Italia)

Darmian has also emerged as a surprise summer transfer target for Valencia (Radio Esport)