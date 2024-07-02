Manchester United could swap Jadon Sancho for a classy Euro 2024 winger, Arsenal have the chance to sign a Barcelona star thanks to the Red Devils and Liverpool are closing in on a free transfer for a France international – all in Tuesday’s edition of Euro Paper Talk.

JUVENTUS LINE UP SANCHO SWAP

Manchester United are in for a busy summer window but Sir Jim Ratcliffe is determined to get players off the books who aren’t part of his plans before he makes any major signings.

One of those surplus to requirements at Old Trafford is Jadon Sancho, who was banished from the first team last season by Erik ten Hag after falling out with the manager.

The 24-year-old was eventually loaned out to his former club Borussia Dortmund in January, where he made six goal contributions in 21 matches.

He helped Dortmund reach the Champions League final and the German giants are interested in keeping him around for the coming campaign.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Ratcliffe’s preference is to offload Sancho permanently this summer and the Red Devils would be willing to accept £40m – £33m less than what they signed him for three years ago.

His price tag and his wage of close to £300,000 per week makes a deal difficult for Dortmund, however, so their preference would be to re-sign him on loan.

Juventus have also been heavily linked with Sancho in recent months and fresh reports suggest they’re putting together an ambitious offer for the winger.

Sancho out, Chiesa in for Man Utd?

According to reports from Italy, Sancho has already agreed personal terms with Juventus and they are willing to offer Federico Chiesa in a swap deal for him.

The 51-time-capped Italy international is a vital player only has a year remaining on his contract, with many Premier League clubs already eyeing up a move.

Juventus, therefore, may opt to offload him now rather than lose him on a free transfer further down the line, and swapping him for Sancho could prove to be an excellent bit of business.

Chiesa is currently away on international duty at Euro 2024 and his next move will be decided once he returns.

Juventus’ new manager Thiago Motta reportedly sees Sancho as an ideal signing as he believes the Man Utd outcast would fit perfectly into his system, which transitions between a 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1 formation.

Juventus view Man Utd’s £40m price tag as ‘excessive,’ suggesting they believe a straight swap with Chiesa would be enough to get a deal done.

The Red Devils are looking to sign a new winger this summer anyway, so it will be interesting to see how Ratcliffe responds to this proposal.

ARSENAL GET KOUNDE BOOST

Barcelona could sell defender Jules Kounde to Arsenal this summer if they fail to offload Ronald Araujo. (Sport)

Manchester United have cooled their interest in Araujo after pursuing a deal for Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt. (Football Transfers)

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, who is a target for Arsenal and Chelsea, is ‘crazy’ about joining Barcelona this summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Aston Villa are also big admirers of Williams, with Unai Emery keen to see him join the Midlands club. (Caught Offside)

Barcelona will move for Jaden Philogene of Hull City or Jaime Biroe-Gittens of Borussia Dortmund if they miss out on Williams. (Sport)

Atletico Madrid have confirmed the departure of former Leicester City man Caglar Soyuncu and are eyeing France international Robert Le Normand as a replacement. (Football Esapana)

Benfica have opened talks with Atletico to sign former Chelsea man Joao Felix, who has left Barcelona after completing his loan spell. (Correio de Manha)

LIVERPOOL EYE ADRIEN RABIOT DEAL

Liverpool and AC Milan are interested in signing France midfielder Adrien Rabiot following the expiry of the 29-year-old’s Juventus contract. (Calciomercato)

Talks over an extension for Rabiot at Juventus are ‘getting difficult.’ (Fabrizio Romano)

Arsenal are leading Juventus and AC Milan in the race for Bologna centre-back Riccardo Calafiori, who impressed for Italy at Euro 2024. (Sky Sport Italia)

Arsenal are set to complete the signing of David Raya while Calafiori is ‘open’ to joining the Gunners this summer. (Various)

Man Utd are leading Juventus and Milan for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee. (Sky Sport Italia)

Arsenal have been linked with a move for former goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who looks likely to leave Juventus. (Football Italia).

Juventus are close to sealing a move for Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, who has been heavily linked with Liverpool.

MAN CITY, LIVERPOOL TO ‘OPEN’ KIMMICH TALKS

Manchester City and Liverpool are ready to open negotiations with Bayern Munich over a deal for Joshua Kimmich, who is also a target for Real Madrid. (CaughtOffside)

A Saudi Pro League club is in talks with Newcastle over a deal for 30-year-old Paraguay forward Miguel Almiron. (Sky Sports)

Bayern Munich have agreed personal terms with PSG star Xavi Simons, who’s previously been linked with Arsenal and Man Utd. (Sky Germany)

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana’s impressive performance for Belgium against France has increased Barcelona’s interest in him. (Mundo Deportivo)

Everton could replace Onana with Benfica star Florentino Luis or Wilfred Ndidi, who they’ve already sent a contract offer to. (TEAMtalk)

Barcelona are ready to axe defender Inigo Martinez after just a year at the club due to their ongoing FFP issues. (Marca)

Man Utd and Tottenham are competing to sign Galatasaray winger Baris Alper Yilmaz, who is valued at €30m (approx. £25.4m). (Various)

TOTTENHAM PLOT PSG RAID

Tottenham are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz, who Ange Postecoglou watched during his match for Spain against Belgium. (Various)

Tanguy Ndombele has agreed to join Nice on a free transfer after leaving Tottenham upon the expiry of his contract. (Foot Mercato)

Galatasaray forward Wilfried Zaha is keen to return to the Premier League, with West Ham, Wolves and former club Crystal Palace interested in the 31-year-old Ivory Coast international. (Star)

Aston Villa are eyeing a move for Udinese centre-back Jaka Bijol. Inter Milan, Lazio and Napoli are also keen. (TuttoMercatoWeb)

AC Milan are set to hold talks over a deal for Tottenham right-back Emerson Royal. He is ready to take a pay cut to join the Italian giants. (Corriere dello Sport)

