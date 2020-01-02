Manchester United are being linked with a €50m deal to sign a Barcelona full-back – and plan to play him on the wing, while rumours of a move away from Liverpool for Sadio Mane have upped a notch, according to Thursday’s European papers.

MAN UTD TARGET PORTUGAL STAR SEMEDO

Barcelona are ready to offload Nelson Semedo this month, despite him emerging as their first-choice right-back, according to reports in Spain.

According to Sport (via Sport Witness), Barca want to move the Portugal defender on and claims the idea of his transfer pleases the La Liga champions, his agent Jorge Mendes, as well as Semedo himself.

It’s reported that Barca have stuck a €50m asking price on his head and plan to use Sergio Roberto as cover if they can move him on.

And the Catalan paper suggests a move to the Premier League remains the first-choice option for the player, with United ready to sign him and in pole position to land him due to their ‘strong relationship with Mendes’.

The Catalan newspaper states ‘contacts with Manchester United’ have been made and adds the Red Devils are ‘presented as a club that meets the most suitable characteristics to try to close a transfer’.

Furthermore, Sport claims Semedo is seriously tempted by the move to Old Trafford and believes his versatility can prove useful to United with the player also comfortable playing as a left-back.

In addition, the paper states that while summer signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka has cemeted the right-back slot, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign Semedo and use him in a more advanced position on the right wing.

However, Sport Witness quite rightly suggest United would more likely go for a specialist in that position were they to strengthen their wide forward areas and also play down the claims by arguing the Red Devils are simply being ‘dragged into the hype’ over Semedo due to their links with Mendes.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid have now made contact with the representatives of Liverpool’s Senegal striker Sadio Mane over a possible future move to the Bernabeu (Le 10 Sport)

Bruno Fernandes has again admitted his dreams of playing in the Premier League remain ‘unfulfilled’ and has suggested he wants to work with compatriot Jose Mourinho at Tottenham (O Jogo)

Tottenham and Burnley have both seen initial offers for Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi rejected – but Jose Mourinho is ready to go all out for the Kosovan and will increase his bid after injury to Harry Kane (Turkiye)

Crystal Palace and West Ham are ready to launch moves for Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa after Fiorentina saw a €16m offer – plus a 20% sell-on clause – rejected by Inter Milan (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona have made a formal offer for Dinamo Zagreb international Dani Olmo. The Spain star is valued at around €35m and is also being linked with Manchester City and Liverpool (AS)

Nemanja Mataic is keeping an open mind over a move away from Manchester United in January, but suitors Inter Milan would rather sign Arturo Vidal from Barcelona ahead of the Serb (Calciomercato)

Reported Barcelona and Manchester United target, Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, has controversially claimed clubs have not signed him because he is black (Marca)

Inter Milan are ready to offer Tottenham €20m for Christian Eriksen now – as they believe signing-on fees and agent’s fees could cost them more if they sign him on a free in the summer (Calciomercato)

Everton have received enquiries for Moise Kean, but have no intention of selling the 19-year-old Italy striker, his agent says (La Repubblica)

Wolves winger Adama Traore has admitted he is open to a return to Spanish football amid links with Real Madrid (El Espanyol)

Jean-Clair Todibo remains one step away from joining AC Milan. The young defender wants to make the move, but the two clubs are still to agree on how his fee will be paid (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Dejan Kulusevski is currently undergoing his medical with Juventus ahead of a €35m move from Atalanta. The Swede will sign a four-and-a-half year deal worth €2.5m a season and talks will resume on whether he will move now or at the end of the season with the midfielder currently on loan with Parma (Corriere dello Sport)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate for Manchester United to offload Paul Pogba in January, amid interest from Real Madrid and Juventus (various)

United and super-agent Mino Raiola have agreed that Pogba will be allowed to leave for a “cut-price” €100m in the summer – with Solskjaer already having earmarked the cash on his replacement (Tuttosport)

Juventus will push hard to to re-sign former midfielder Paul Pogba in January as the player grows increasingly disillusioned with life at Old Trafford (Calciomercato)

Inter Milan are chasing Sporting Lisbon left-back Marcos Acuna – and could pay €20m to sign him (O Jogo)

Fiorentina had set their sights on AC Milan midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura this month (La Nazione)

Roma have increased their offer for Chris Smalling to €15m plus €3m in bonuses, as they close on the permanent signing of the Manchester United defender (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Besiktas president Ahmet Nur Cebi wants to re-sign Everton forward Cenk Tosun when the transfer window opens next month (Fanatik)

Bologna striker Mattia Destro is set for a return to Genoa and is expected to undergo a medical over the next 48 hours with a transfer fee agreed (Gazzetta dello Sport)

AC Milan have decided to let striker Krzysztof Piatek leave in January – but want him to move to a German club as opposed one of their Serie A rivals (Corriere della Sera)