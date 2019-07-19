Liverpool and Man City are interested in signing a talented goalkeeper, while Man Utd are ready to spend big on a €102m duo, according to Friday’s European papers.

MAN UTD EYE DOUBLE SWOOP ON JUVE

Manchester United are eyeing a double raid on Juventus this summer for a pair of influential stars, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is understandably keen to overhaul a United squad which finished sixth last season, missing out on a place in the Champions League.

While the approach seems to be signing young players with high potential, such as Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, it seems the Norwegian is also looking for some experience to compliment.

According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, United have reached out to Juventus regarding a possible deal for Paulo Dybala.

The Bianconeri are seeking €80million (£72m) for the Argentina international, who has no desire to leave but could find himself struggling for a consistent spot in the starting XI, just as he did last season.

Dybala scored 10 goals in 42 appearances for Juve last term but the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has left him, more often than not, with a place on the bench.

The player’s agent even cited the arrival of the Portuguese superstar as a strong reason why he could look to move on this summer.

Meanwhile, a report on CaughtOffside (who cite the Mirror) claims that United have made contact with Juve over the potential of signing Blaise Matuidi in a £20m (€22.3m) deal.

They reportedly face competition from other clubs in England and around Europe, but given the lesser playing time facing the Frenchman next season it appears a deal would be possible.

The arrivals of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey could push Matuidi down the pecking order under Maurizio Sarri, while the player has been strongly linked with a move to England in the past.

Matuidi, formerly of PSG, has four Ligue 1 titles and two Serie A titles under his belt – as well as a World Cup winners medal from last year.

AND THE REST

Manchester City, Liverpool and Basel are monitoring Fenerbahce goalkeeper Berke Ozer. (Goal)

Everton have expressed interest in Flamengo starlet Reinier. (Globo Esporte)

Arsenal are close to signing Gremio’s Brazilian forward Everton for €40m. (Marca)

The Gunners are hopeful of completing a loan deal for Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos. (Goal)

Barcelona have reportedly made a new plan to bring back Neymar, which involves signing the Brazilian on loan for this season with the option to buy him permanently next summer. (Sport)

Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all interested in signing 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz. (Bild)

Gerard Deulofeu has been linked with a return to AC Milan, but the Spanish winger claims to be happy at Watford.

Manchester United are set to make their first bid for Sporting’s Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes but face competition from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur. (A Bola)

Thiago Almada, the talented young Argentine being dubbed “the next Lionel Messi” is stalling on a new contract with Velez Sarsfield in hopes of making a move to Europe. Manchester City are interested. (A Bola)

Hatem Ben Arfa may be on his way to Spain this summer after being released from Rennes. Real Betis, Espanyol and Leganes are showing interest in him. (L’Equipe)

Liverpool have stepped up their interest in talented youngster Bilel Hassaini and have made an approach for the Nancy starlet. (GFFN)

Real Madrid are set to do battle with Bayern Munich in the race to sign Celta Vigo star and Spanish international Brais Mendez. (Don Balon)

Juventus have picked out three players they could offer to Manchester United as part of a deal for Paul Pogba – namely Joao Cancelo, Douglas Costa and Blaise Matuidi. (Corriere della Sera)

Atletico Madrid have made James Rodriguez a priority as they look to bring an end to their summer transfer business. (Marca)

Napoli are edging towards the signing of Nicolas Pepe after holding positive talks with Lille. (Sky Italy)