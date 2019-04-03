Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd to land €120m Liverpool target in three-way deal

Manchester United could replace one striker with another as part of a blockbuster transfer triangle, while Gareth Bale has made a decision on his future, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

MAN UTD IN MEGA TRANSFER TRIANGLE

Mauro Icardi’s exit from Inter Milan could force a transfer merry-go-round involving Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, a report claims.

Icardi has been welcomed back into the squad for Inter’s next game against Genoa, but having been publicly blasted by his coach and the club’s Curva (ultras) recently, he is still widely expected to leave.

A report from Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb claims that a transfer triangle could take place this summer, but it all depends on the future of Icardi.

Inter know that they must try to recoup the €110million release clause for foreign clubs in Icardi’s contract, because allowing him to leave for a Serie A rival for less would be ‘sports-economic suicide’.

Despite talks with Real Madrid’s entourage, the option of a move to Juventus remains – something which may impact the future of Paulo Dybala.

Dybala is reportedly not keen on moving to Inter as part of a swap deal for Icardi, and Manchester United are reportedly interested in acquiring the former Palermo man, but so far ‘it is only interest’.

United and their rivals Liverpool have been linked with a €120m move for Dybala recently, with doubts over the Argentine’s long term future in Turin since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

TMW claims that ‘the triangle can close’ with Romelu Lukaku, who despite a revival in form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still considering a move to Serie A with Inter, and the interest is mutual.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid and Wales forward Gareth Bale has told his entourage he has no plans to leave the Bernabeu in the next transfer window. The 29-year-old has been linked with a return to Tottenham, and also with Manchester United. (Marca)

Barcelona ace Philippe Coutinho will reportedly reject any interest from Manchester United out of respect to former club Liverpool. (Sport)

Mateo Kovacic remains in limbo over his future but the player himself wants to stay at Chelsea, even after Zinedine Zidane returned to the Real Madrid dugout. (Goal)

Manchester United are the latest team to show an interest in Leicester’s Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, who is on loan from Monaco. (HLN)

Arsenal are unlikely to take up their option to buy on Denis Suarez. (Various)

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly has swapped agents in an effort to force through an end-of-season exit from the Stadio San Paolo. (Various)

Real Madrid will demand any suitors for Raphael Varane pay the centre-back’s 500m euros (£429m) release clause in full. (Goal.com)

Leicester City’s 30-year-old Algeria forward Islam Slimani, who is on loan in Turkey with Fenerbahce, has been linked with a move to Greek side Olympiakos. (SDNA)

The agent of Real Madrid defender Federico Valverde has confirmed interest from Napoli in his client. (Radio Kiss Kiss)

Borussia Monchengladbach, who announced Dieter Hecking is leaving when the season over, are interested in Red Bull Salzburg boss Marco Rose. (Kicker)

Manchester United have reportedly suffered a transfer blow after being told that Benfica youngster Ruben Dias intends to join Atletico Madrid instead. (AS)

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas revealed they will not offer coach Bruno Genesio a contract extension before the end of the season.

Boca Juniors are weighing up an ambitious move for Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal. (Fox)