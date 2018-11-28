Manchester United are readying a swoop for a upcoming Athletic Bilbao playmaker, while a Liverpool target has vowed to choose his next club sooner rather than later, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

MAN UTD SERIOUS OVER MOVE FOR ATHLETIC YOUNGSTER

Manchester United are ready to meet the exit fee in the contract of young Athletic Bilbao star Inigo Vicente, according to multiple reports in Spain.

Reports in Sport Witness claimed United’s Spanish scout Toni Lima watched the player in action over the weekend during Athletic Bilbao’s B team against Barakaldo and has sent favourable reports back to the Premier League giants.

And now, according to El Desmarque, United will now launch a January approach for the talented attacking midfielder or secondary striker. While Athletic Club want to extend his contract, he is yet to commit to a new deal, which currently expires in June 2020 and he has an €8m release clause – a figure that won’t prove an issue for United.

El Gol Digital, meanwhile, has also confirmed United’s interest. They say the 20-year-old has been widely regarded as one of Spanish football’s brightest prospects, though his failure to make the first-team breakthrough has surprised plenty – and only serves to enhance claims Vicente will be tempted to try his luck in the Premier League with United.

The €8m (£7.06m) asking price will not stretch United, especially if they can further develop him into a first-team star.

AND THE REST

Toulouse sensation, Jean-Clair Todibo, has given himself 10 days to decide his future with a January move from Juventus, Napoli, Liverpool or Manchester United to choose from (Tuttosport)

Ernesto Valverde has hinted Barcelona will look to sign a midfielder in the January transfer window following Rafinha Alcantara’s season-ending knee injury (Sport)

AC Milan have agreed a January deal to sign Atletico Madrid skipper Diego Godin, who will sign a two and a half year deal worth €4million a year (Quotidano Sportiva)

Ajax have set a huge €140million asking price on Man Utd and Barcelona targets Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt. Midfielder De Jong is valued at €75m and defender De Ligt at €65m (Mundo Deportivo)

Maurizio Sarri will have the final say on whether Cesc Fabregas will be sold by Chelsea to AC Milan in January after reports claimed a deal had been agreed for the midfielder to move to Italy (Corriere dello Sport)

Real Madrid have told suitors Arsenal to raise their offer to €70million if they want to sign Isco in January, amid talk Liverpool are also keen (Don Balon)

Borussia Dortmund playmaker Shinji Kagawa says he wants to play in LaLiga before his career comes to an end (AS)

PSV head coach Mark van Bommel says it is “nice” to be linked with Bayern Munich amid talk Niko Kovac could be replaced (De Telegraaf)

Arsene Wenger would prefer an executive role for his next job, rather than a top managerial post having been linked with Bayern Munich (Sky Deutsche)

Jose Mourinho is reportedly eyeing Porto centre-back Eder Militao, if Manchester United are unable to sign Kalidou Koulibaly in January

Louis van Gaal has advised Barcelona to not re-sign Neymar if the chance presents itself this summer (La Porteria de Beteve)

Barcelona have stepped up their interest in Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals, who has also been linked with a €25million move to Arsenal (Marca)

Chelsea and Manchester City are likely to be the only two clubs willing to meet the new €40m asking price for Sandro Tonali (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has reiterated his belief that Ousmane Dembele will not be sold in January amid links to Liverpool and Arsenal (Sport)