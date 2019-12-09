Manchester United could sacrifice a young star to help land a top target from Italy, while Jose Mourinho will bring a Turkish centre-half to Tottenham in a €20m January deal, according to Monday’s European papers.

SOLSKJAER TO OFFER YOUNGSTER TO JUVENTUS FOR MANDZUKIC

Manchester United will reportedly look to include young star Tahith Chong to Juventus as they look to reach an agreement with Juventus for Mario Mandzukic.

Talk of a deal for the veteran Croatian striker has gone quiet in recent weeks, but reports in the Italian press claim he is still very much of interest to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who wants to bring in another dimension to his attack in January.

And according to Calciomercato, United have already agreed personal terms with Mandzukic with the 33-year-old poised to sign an 18-month deal worth around £80,000 a week.

The Italian outlet claims the deal will go through just as soon as terms are agreed between the two clubs, with Mandzukic even being allowed to make the move prior to the January transfer window opening.

Juventus are seeking a fee of around €10m for a player who is yet to play a single minute this season under Maurizio Sarri and while United are prepared to meet the asking price, the situation around Chong will reportedly see United offer the Italian giants a straight swap deal.

The 20-year-old winger has struggled to find a route into Solskjaer’s plans on a regular basis and with his deal expiring next summer, the Dutchman looks unlikely to extend his stay.

Despite rating him highly, United would be loathe to lose the player on a free transfer next summer and, with Juve sniffing around, the two clubs could look to kill two birds with one stone by arranging a swap deal that would, seemingly, suit all parties.

AND THE REST

Out-of-favour Juventus defender Merih Demiral has been targeted by Jose Mourinho as the man to replace Jan Vertonghen, with the Tottenham boss lining up a €20m deal for the Turkish star (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid could offer Arsenal the chance to sign Luka Jovic in addition to cash in their bid to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubaymeyang in January (Calciomercato)

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann ‘dreams’ of one day managing Barcelona after describing them as a “beautiful club in a beautiful city” (Mundo Deportivo)

AC Milan are interested in signing Barcelona’s young centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo in the January transfer window with a €10m being mooted (Sport)

Celta Vigo midfielder Stanislav Lobotka is wanted by Napoli in January, with his arrival possibly freeing up Fabian Ruiz to depart in a big-money move (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus are intent on pursuing a deal to sign AS Roma’s young midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, who is also wanted by Tottenham (Tuttosport)

Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is plotting a January bid to sign out of favour Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso on loan (Calciomercato)

Juventus and Inter Milan are still keen on signing Fiorentina’s star winger Federico Chiesa – but a move looks more likely in the summer, rather than January (Tuttosport)

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has once again reiterated his desire to remain at the club amid mounting speculation he could be sold in January (Marca)

Real Madrid must make €200m in player sales to balance their books for the financial year, with Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez the most likely to leave (Marca)

Juventus have offered Erling Braut Haaland €3m a year in salary after finding out the 19-year-old Red Bull Salzburg and Norway striker has a release clause of €30m (£25.3m) (Corriere dello Sport)

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign Edin Dzeko in January after the veteran striker was earmarked as the perfect back-up to Harry Kane (various)

Marouane Fellaini, who currently plays for Chinese club Shandong Luneng Taishan, could be set for a Premier League return with the 32-year-old Belgium international a target for Tottenham (DH Niews)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s agent has moved to dampen talk the veteran forward could be heading to Italy following links with AC Milan and Bologna (Gazzetta dello Sport)