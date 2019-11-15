Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd to offload marquee signing for bargain £25m

Manchester United are ready to cash in on a major Old Trafford flop, while AC Milan and Napoli want an Arsenal midfielder – all in Friday’s European press.

MAN UTD TO LET MAJOR FLOP LEAVE FOR £25M

Manchester United have no intention of bringing Alexis Sanchez back to the club and want to put a permanent sale in place, according to reports.

The Chilean forward is spending the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Serie A side Inter Milan after struggling to make his mark at Old Trafford.

And The Athletic states that the 30-year-old will be sold, if he can impress during his time in Italy.

Sanchez, however, has so far managed to score just once for Inter and is currently on the sidelines with an ankle injury which will keep him out until the new year.

If Sanchez were to leave Old Trafford next summer, it has previously been reported that United would demand at least £25million for the forward.

The transfer fee would be used to pay off part of a huge severance package for the attacker, who is still owed in excess of £40m in wages – with almost three years left on his current contract.

AND THE REST

David Beckham is hoping to make Real Madrid’s Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 34, the first marquee signing for his new Inter Miami franchise (AS)

Juventus are reportedly planning to step up their interest in Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, offering Merih Demiral or Daniele Rugani in exchange (Football Italia)

Lucas Torreira appears to be ready to leave Arsenal as it is reported Napoli want the former Sampdoria midfielder to replace Allan (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Atletico Madrid are lining up a £35m offer for out-of-favour Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic in January (Movistar)

Barcelona chiefs are reportedly fuming that they missed out on Arsenal new boy Gabriel Martinelli (Mundo Deportivo)

AC Milan’s primary objective in the January transfer window is to sell striker Fabio Borini, midfielder Franck Kessie and left-back Ricardo Rodríguez (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Paris Saint Germain are interested in signing Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti (Calciomercato)

LA Galaxy boss Guillermo Barros Schelotto says Zlatan Ibrahimovic “wants to finish his career in Italy, maybe at Napoli or even Milan” (Football Italia)

West Ham United are interested in signing Olympiacos’ Portuguese goalkeeper Jose Sa (Sportime.Gr)

Atletico Madrid will not sign a striker in the January transfer window despite injury to veteran forward Diego Costa (Marca)

Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena is wanted by La Liga rivals Getafe in January with the Madrid-based side open to the possibility of taking him on loan (Marca)

Barca have set their sights on Athletic Club full-back Ander Capa, who is valued at £26m (Don Balon)

Liverpool and Napoli are just two of the sides who are tracking Genk’s highly-rated Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge (Radio Punto Nuovo)

Juventus’ veteran striker Mario Mandzukic is not interested in moving to league rivals AC Milan, amid interest from Manchester United (Calciomercato)

Inter Milan are ready to bid farewell to winger Matteo Politano in the January transfer window (La Gazzetta)

Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United could make an offer for Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida (Takvim)

Barcelona are currently scouting the South American market closely, with 17-year-old Flamengo midfielder Reinier the player they most covet (Mundo Deportivo)

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s veteran striker Olivier Giroud (Bild)