Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd to pip Liverpool to Lazio star; City’s €50m bid

Manchester United are set to make a fresh move for a Liverpool-linked defender, while Man City could pip the Reds to another transfer target, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

MAN UTD BACK IN FOR LAZIO DEFENDER

Manchester United are ready to make a fresh January approach for Lazio defender and Liverpool target Stefan De Vrij, according to reports in Italy.

United were first linked with the Dutch defender last January, but it became apparent that boss Jose Mourinho was instead intent on signing Victor Lindelof from Benfica.

But a long-term injury to Eric Bailly means Mourinho is back in the market for a centre-half and Gazetta dello Sport claims United have contacted Lazio to over De Vrij.

Liverpool saw a £30million approach for De Vrij rejected over the summer and are said to be ready to come back in for him again in January, with the player having signed a new deal recently that set his release clause at just £22million.

But Liverpool could be pipped to the post by United with Mourinho eager to bring the no-nonsense Dutchman to Old Trafford too.

MAN CITY TO BID FOR LIVERPOOL DEFENSIVE TARGET

Manchester City are reportedly ready to make a big offer to try and land Liverpool left-back target Faouzi Ghoulam.

The Napoli star is currently on the sidelines with a knee injury, but faced Pep Guardiola’s side in both Champions League group-stage clashes between the two clubs this season.

The Algeria star, who has scored twice and has three assists in 15 games this season, was linked with a move to Anfield over the summer as Reds boss Jurgen Klopp looked for a replacement for the seemingly out of favour Alberto Moreno.

Moreno has since featured heavily for the Reds, while Scotland international Andrew Robertson has also impressed when called upon.

With Liverpool potentially out of the running for Ghoulam, Il Mattino reports that City are readying a €50million offer for the player.

Ghoulam only recently penned a new deal with the Serie A giants but his release clause means any potential interest could leave to a move either in January or the New Year.

MANCHESTER UNITED CLOSE ON DEAL FOR REAL MADRID STAR

Manchester United are reportedly on the brink of signing Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic, according to reports in Spain.

The 23-year-old has struggled to make an impact at the Bernabeu with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric shoo-ins for selection in Zinedine Zidane’s side. As such, Don Balon claim the player has been told he is free to leave if the price is right.

The likes of Liverpool and Tottenham have both been touted as admirers but the Spanish outlet claims Jose Mourinho is ready to spring a transfer surprise and bring him to the club after striking a relatively-modest £27million deal for his services.

With the World Cup just around the corner, Kovacic is keen to make the move and earn himself more game time as he bids to earn his place in Croatia’s squad for Russia.

It’s claimed United will bring the player to Old Trafford just as soon as the departure of Henrikh Mkhitaryan is ratified. The player has been tipped as a target for Inter Milan, but a return to his former club Borussia Dortmund now appears most likely, though it’s believed he could be allowed to leave on an initial loan deal with a view to a permanent £22million move next summer.

AND THE REST

David Luiz has been given permission to talk to Barcelona and has been spotted in the city as the Brazilian draws closer to leaving Chelsea (Catalunya Radio)

Manchester United have held talks with the brother and agent of Paulo Dybala over a possible £155m summer switch to Old Trafford (Rai Sport)

Real Madrid have cooled their interest in Dybala after he suffered a dip in form. It’s claimed Florentino Perez would prefer Harry Kane or Mauro Icardi (Don Balon)

Barcelona have agreed a deal in the region of €3m for Almeria’s former Manchester City midfielder Jose Angel Pozo (Onda Cero)

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Antero Henrique has played down reports the club will move for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak (Le Parisien)

Barcelona, Manchester United and Chelsea target Marco Verratti is on the brink of signing a new deal at PSG, with his transfer release clause set at €100m (L’Equipe)

Antoine Griezmann will seek a ‘modest’ €10m a year wages after tax from Barcelona if he leaves Atletico in the summer (Don Balon)

Liverpool are monitoring developments after former target Alex Teixeira was reportedly transfer listed by Jiangsu Suning. Inter Milan are also keen on the Brazilian (Tuttosport)

PSG’s sporting director Antero Henrique has criticised Real Madrid president Florentino Perez for speaking about Neymar (AS)

Arsenal target Arda Turan will be allowed to leave Barcelona on a free transfer next month (Marca)

Manchester United are keen on acquiring the services of defender Enzo Diaz (Ole)

Real Madrid’s summer transfer plans are up in the air after Cristiano Ronaldo agitated for a move away if Neymar arrives, while Marco Asensio has told Los Blancos he will leave if Eden Hazard arrives (Diario Gol)

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has been discussing the future of Antoine Griezmann amid talk he will either join Manchester United or Barcelona (Marca)

Javier Mascherano has agreed to join Chinese club Hebei Fortune during the January window, with Barcelona looking at Daley Blind as a replacement (Marca)

Manchester United transfer target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic says he is happy at Lazio, scuppering Jose Mourinho’s plans for a £95million January move for the midfielder (Mediaset Premium)

Paris Saint-Germain could be set to lose Javier Pastore and Angel Di Maria in the January transfer window (Maxifoot)

Barcelona have announced that midfielder Rafinha Alcantara has returned to first-team training after being sidelined for almost nine months with a knee injury