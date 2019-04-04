Manchester United are going head-to-head with rivals City for an Atletico Madrid midfielder, while Juventus are ready to ditch three key stars this summer, according to Thursday’s European press.

MAN UTD GOING HEAD-TO-HEAD WITH CITY FOR MIDFIELDER

A quartet of leading European clubs, including Manchester United and Manchester City, want to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri this summer.

Recent reports have suggested that City are willing to meet the player’s release clause of €70m (£59.7m) as they eye a long-term replacement for Fernandinho.

However, Marca insists that Pep Guardiola’s men could face competition for his signature from a number of Europe’s biggest hitters.

United are said to be among those weighing up a bid for the 22-year-old, while Barcelona, PSG and Bayern Munich are also keen.

All of the interested parties are understood to be willing to meet the release clause of Rodri, who rejoined Atletico from Villarreal last season in a deal thought to be worth around €25m.

AND THE REST

Milanese giants Inter and Milan are set to go head-to-head to sign Chelsea winger Pedro this summer (Football Espana)

Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze is the subject of interest from Premier League clubs (Marca)

Serie A giants Roma are reportedly set for a meeting to hold new contract talks for Juventus target Nicolo Zaniolo (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid have reportedly emerged as the front-runners to sign Benfica sensation Joao Felix, who is also a target for Manchester City and Manchester United

Major Manchester United defensive target Samuel Umtiti wants to stay at Barcelona this summer (Marca)

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has admitted he will leave the club if requested but reminded reporters: “I have a contract here.” (Football Espana)

Renato Sanches has once again hinted that his days at Bayern Munich may be numbered, with the Portuguese “not happy” with a lack of playing time

Barcelona signing Frenkie de Jong has admitted that he was tempted to move to Tottenham last summer (FourFourTwo)

Juventus are planning a major summer clearout, with Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa and Miralem Pjanic all set to leave the club (Calciomercato)

Fenerbahce have made an offer for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud (Fanatik)

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has reached an agreement to join Real Madrid this summer (Canal+)

Jean-Clair Todibo, who joined Barcelona in January from Toulouse, is reportedly likely to join Ajax on loan this summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Lyon president Jean Michel Aulas has quashed the rumours of Jose Mourinho becoming the club’s next manager

Red Bull Salzburg head coach Marco Rose has agreed to take charge of Borussia Monchengladbach this summer (Bild)

Borussia Dortmund youngster Alexander Isak performances on loan at Eredivisie club Willem II have caught the eye of Barcelona (Mundo Deportivo)

Filipe Luis says his priority is to sign a new contract with Atletico Madrid, amid interest from Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund (Globo Esporte)

Barcelona are reportedly interested in Cerro Porteno wonderkid Fernando Ovelar and are considering a move to sign the Paraguayan starlet (Sport)