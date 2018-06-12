Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd to sacrifice major star in swap deal for dream target

Manchester United will sacrifice one of their top performers to land Jose Mourinho’s No 1 summer target, while Arsenal are closing on an impressive €50m double raid on Serie A, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

MOURINHO READY TO DO ALL HE CAN TO BRING HOME RONALDO

Jose Mourinho is do determined to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer that he will give up on one of Manchester United’s key men if required, according to the latest fanciful reports coming out of Spain.

The Portugal star is once again being tipped to leave Real Madrid this summer, with the three-time defending Champions League winners reportedly unable to match his financial terms on a new contract.

But prising the 33-year-old from Real’s clutches will not be easy, with Florentino Perez determined to keep his superstar at the Bernabeu for at least one more season.

But Don Balon reckons Real’s hand could be tempted by the chance to sign David De Gea as part of the deal – and will ask for €100m as well as the United No 1 as part of any deal.

While Mourinho could clearly benefit from a player of Ronaldo’s qualities in Manchester United’s attack, there’s unlikely to be few United fans who would endorse the sacrificing of one of their greatest-ever goalkeepers for a player whose best years are now behind him.

De Gea was quick to address fresh speculation linking him with Madrid, insisting he was happy at United, but making a quip about a dodgy fax machine!

AND THE REST

Arsenal are poised for a €50m double raid on Italy with Mehdi Benatia and Lucas Torreira set to arrive from Juventus and Sampdoria respectively for €25m apiece (Calciomercato)

AC Milan would be open to swapping goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma with Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has had contact from Manchester United over a potential £61m transfer this summer (Don Balon)

Atletico Madrid are close to completing the signing of Monaco attacker Thomas Lemar for a fee believed to be in the region of €75m (Cadena Ser)

West Ham goalkeeper Adrian has admitted he is open to a return to Real Betis this summer (Estadio Deportivo)

PSG star Thiago Silva admits he could not say ‘no’ to a second spell with AC Milan as ‘ending my career there would be beautiful’ (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus are in talks with Tottenham over a €30m deal for Mousa Dembele (Sky Italia)

AC Milan are on the verge of agreeing a new contract with midfield powerhouse Franck Kessie, with his pay set to rise from €2m a year to €3m (Tuttosport)

Juventus have revived their interest in Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic and could make a €75m bid (AS)

Roma are ready to take advantage of the chaos at Sporting Lisbon by making a bid to land free agent Bruno Fernandes (Sky Italia)

Spain midfielder and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta insists he had no offer from Manchester City regarding a move this summer (Cadena Cope)

Miralem Pjanic is on the brink of signing a new deal with Juventus, spurning the chances of Man City and PSG signing him (Calciomercato)

Roma keeper Alisson now insists his future at the club will not be officially decided until after the World Cup (Globesport)

Fiorentina have raised their asking price for Federicho Chiesa to £62million amid interest from Man Utd, Liverpool and Man City (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus have offered Valencia €15m and Marko Pjaca to sign Wolves target Joao Cancelo (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Villarreal have completed a deal to bring Espanyol striker Gerard Moreno back to the club, it has been confirmed

Napoli are planning to replace Marek Hamsik with Real Betis youngster Fabian Ruiz (Corriere dello Sport)

Real Madrid are trying to steer Gareth Bale in Tottenham’s direction this summer amid claims they want to offer the Welshman as a makeweight in a swap deal for Christian Eriksen (Don Balon)

Zinedine Zidane insists he has not left Real Madrid to take over as France coach (TF1)

Jasper Cillessen will give serious consideration to leaving Barcelona this summer amid interest from Chelsea and Liverpool (RAC1)

Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri is set to deal Arsenal and Chelsea a big blow after revealing talks over a move to Serie A outfit Napoli (Radio Kiss Kiss)

