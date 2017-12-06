Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd plot £31m deal for dynamic Italian; Real star gives Arsenal, Spurs hope

Manchester United are ready to spend £31million on Paul Pogba’s perfect partner, while Real Madrid have emerged as shock January suitors for a Liverpool star, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

MANCHESTER UNITED PLOT SURPRISE MOVE FOR ATALANTA MIDFIELDER

Manchester United are ready to sell Marouane Fellaini in January – if efforts to land an Italian midfielder prove successful.

Fellaini is about to enter the final six months of his five-year United deal, and having refused to pen an extension, is free to negotiate a transfer overseas from January 1. The likes of Besiktas and Galatasaray have been linked, though the former Everton man has also been linked with a move to Arsenal.

However, United appear willing to sell the towering Belgian next month as opposed losing him on a free, and reports in Portugal claim Jose Mourinho has already identified his replacement.

Italian midfielder Bryan Cristante is the man in Mourinho’s sights, and having been first linked with him last week, reports in O Jogo claim United are now ready to activate his £31million release clause.

Cristante is currently on loan at Atalanta from Benfica and a permanent £10million deal to take him back to Italy permanently in the summer has already been agreed. But United will reportedly offer Atalanta an instant £21million profit on Cristante by triggering a £31million release clause in his deal.

The report claims Mourinho sees Cristante as Paul Pogba’s ideal midfield partner with his attacking prowess (the plauyer has eight goals from midfield this season) and ability to move the ball forward quickly especially of interest to the United boss.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid have emerged as shock suitors in the race to sign Emre Can from Liverpool in January (Marca)

Tottenham are plotting a €50million January swoop for AC Milan playmaker Suso (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid have reportedly made ‘secret’ contact with Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, via Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez (Diario Gol)

Manchester United are keen to swap Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario in January (Calciomercato)

Dani Ceballos could be prepared to leave Real Madrid in search of more game time next month. Arsenal, Tottenham, Roma and AC Milan have all been linked (Marca)

Diego Simeone has denied claims Atletico Madrid’s star men could look to leave after their early exit from the Champions League

Iker Casillas is unlikely to join Rafael Benitez at Newcastle in the January transfer window according to a report in Spain (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea’s hopes of signing Alex Sandro have been boosted by reports the left back wants out of Juventus

Jose Gaya: Target for Man City and Arsenal

Juventus have settled on Valencia’s Jose Luis Gaya as a replacement for Sandro after Faouzi Ghoulam renewed his contract with Napoli (Football Italia)

Sevilla have played down talk Steven N’Zonzi is set to join either Arsenal or Everton after insisting there are no offers on the table for the midfielder

Liverpool’s hopes of signing Gelson Martins have been given a shot in the arm after his agent admitted the attacker was open to a transfer in the summer (Sport)

Alexis Sanchez could yet sign for Real Madrid in January – but the La Liga champions must sell Lucas Vasquez to Roma first (Marca)