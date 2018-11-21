Juventus have contacted Manchester United to inform them of their asking price for two stars they’re willing to sell, while Liverpool have been given hope they could still Adrien Rabiot in January, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

JUVENTUS INFORM MOURINHO OF PRICE FOR DUO

Manchester United have been cleared by Juventus to sign two of their stars when the January transfer window opens, after the Serie A side named their price for the duo.

According to il Bianconero, Juve are ready to cash in on both Mario Mandzukic and Alex Sandro when the transfer window reopens – but have warned suitors they won’t come cheap, having set a fees of €30m and €50m, respectively.

And according to Tuttosport, Juventus have directly contacted United to offer them first refusal over the duo, who have both – over recent months – been linked with moves to Old Trafford.

The paper, however, believes that while Mourinho will be keen to sign striker Mandzukic for the quoted €30m, they will reject the chance to sign Sandro, with Mourinho’s interest in the full-back put on the backburner due to Luke Shaw’s revival and the fact he is prioritising other areas of his side.

However, the Brazilian is unlikely to be short of offers with Chelsea and PSG both reported to be tracking the left wing-back.

AND THE REST

Liverpool, Man City still have a chance of signing Adrien Rabiot in January after PSG decided they did not want him to join Barcelona on a free next summer (Le Parisien)

Neymar WILL re-sign for Barcelona in the summer after the LaLiga giants agreed to bring him back to the Nou Camp from PSG (El Chiringuito)

Nice are leading the chase to sign ousted former Liverpool No 1 Simon Mignolet in the January transfer window (Le10 Sport)

Liverpool have seen their reported interest in signing Iker Muniain on a free dashed after the winger signed a five-year contract extension at Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona midfielders Denis Suarez, Rafinha Alcantara and Munir El-Haddadi are wanted by AC Milan, Roma and Napoli respectively (various)

Rafinha’s agent has confirmed the midfielder will quit Barcelona in January amid fresh interest from Serie A giants Roma (Mundo Deportivo)

Christian Pulisic will discuss his Borussia Dortmund future in January amid reports of a possible move away from the Bundesliga club (NBC Sports)

Keylor Navas is set to be offered a new and improved contract by Real Madrid despite playing second fiddle to Thibaut Courtois (ABC)

Barcelona are unable to sign the likes of Roberto Firmino or Sadio Mane from Liverpool due to a pact that exists between the clubs following Philippe Coutinho’s transfer (AS)

Incoming Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta is planning to beat Tottenham, Man Utd and Juventus to the signing of Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen (Tuttosport)

Napoli have confirmed they rejected a huge €60m offer from Kalidou Koulibaly over the summer (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal’s interest in signing Villarreal star Pablo Fornals in a £17.8m deal in January has been confirmed (Marca)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to follow-up on his initial reported interest in on-loan Benfica striker Luka Jovic

AC Milan are ready to make Andreas Christensen their No 1 January target ahead of his Chelsea teammate Gary Cahill and Sao Paulo star Rodrigo Caio (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Borussia Monchengladbach are considering making a permanent deal for West Ham’s teenager Reece Oxford (Sky Deutsche)

Tottenham star Christian Eriksen has issued a robust denial he could quit the club in the wake of interest from Euro giants Real Madrid and PSG

Real Madrid are targeting Manchester City midfielder Brahim Diaz and will make a firm bid to sign him in January on a pre-contract agreement (AS)

Lorenzo Pellegrini’s agent has denied claims his client could quit Roma and move to Manchester United in January (Corriere dello Sport)