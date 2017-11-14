Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd talks for £177m Asensio; De Gea’s Navas plea

Manchester United are locked in talks over a deal that could absolutely annihilate the Premier League transfer record, while a top PSG star has rejected claims he could move to Liverpool, Arsenal or Bayern Munich during the January transfer window, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

MANCHESTER UNITED TO SHATTER RECORD ON REAL MADRID TALENT

Manchester United are locked in talks over a summer swoop for Real Madrid star Marco Asensio, according to reports in Spain.

United were first linked with the Spain forward over the weekend amid claims they had offered him a five-year deal at Old Trafford.

And now Don Balon claims United officials have begun negotiations with the La Liga giants as they bid to thrash out a huge outlay, which is claimed will set them back a Premier League record £177million.

Asensio will reportedly be handed a £24m-a-season at Old Trafford on a five-year deal next summer, with United cooling their interest in Antoine Griezmann and Gareth Bale as a result.

At 21 years old, Jose Mourinho believes United would be making a sound investment in the seven-times capped Spanish star, who has become a firm favourite under Zinedine Zidane.

However, the outlet believes any deal will not come cheap and will set United back almost double their current record outlay.

AND THE REST

Julian Draxler has dismissed speculation linking him with a move to Bayern Munich, Liverpool or Arsenal during the January transfer window (L’Equipe)

Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign long-term Manchester United transfer target Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid (Le10Sport)

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt will not join Barcelona at the end of the season, according to his agent (Ziggo Sport)

David De Gea has told Real Madrid he will only sign for them if they sell Keylor Navas first (Diario Gol)

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid next summer after getting upset by the contract renewal they have offered him (El Chiringuito)

Napoli have joined AC Milan, Juventus and Tottenham in the hunt for Real Madrid star Matteo Kovacic (Calciomercato)

Villarreal’s €25m-rated forward Cedric Bakambu is attracting interest from West Ham, West Brom and Newcastle (Marca)

Italy legends Gianluigi Buffon, Daniele De Rossi and Andrea Barzagli have all announced their retirement from international football. Giorgio Chiellini has yet to decide if he will continue (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus director Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed the club’s interest in Liverpool midfielder Emre Can and in-demand Schalke star Leon Goretzka (Corriere dello Sport)

Schalke director Christian Heidel insists Goretzka’s departure from the Veltins-Arena is not inevitable (Kicker)

Talks over a deal between Liverpool and Barcelona over Philippe Coutinho remain ongoing, amid claims the player has already agreed terms with Barcelona (Mundo Deportivo / Don Balon)

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema says he lost respect for Jose Mourinho after the coach called him a cat (AS)

Manchester United’s Andreas Pereira wants to stay at Valencia amid talk he could be recalled by Jose Mourinho in January (Superdeporte)

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has hit out at Belgium manager Roberto Martinez over his tactics (Het Laatste Nieuws)

Tottenham have joined Juventus on the trail of Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal (Calciomercato)

Fiorentina striker Khouma Babacar’s agent has met with representatives from Crystal Palace (Viola News)