Euro Paper Talk: Milan eye pair of Chelsea targets; Bakayoko update

A pair of Chelsea targets are now being targeted by AC Milan, while there is a new suitor in the race for a Monaco starlet, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

MANCHESTER UNITED IDENTIFY TOP TWO MIDFIELD PARTNERS FOR POGBA

Manchester United are reported to have drawn up a midfield shortlist as they seek a permanent midfield partner designed to get the best out of Paul Pogba.

It’s claimed Jose Mourinho has made Real Madrid star Toni Kroos his No 1 option to partner the France star, with Monaco’s versatile performer Fabinho also in his sights.

Kroos would cost around £80million should United persuade Real Madrid to sell, while Fabinho would be valued at around £50million if he were to be prized away from Monaco.

Gianluca di Marzio claims Mourinho has also made a contingency plan that includes a third or fourth option for his midfield slot, with Tiemoue Bakayoko and Cesc Fabregas mentioned as alternatives.

However, it is reported Mourinho would only move for them if swoops for Kroos and Fabinho did not come off.

CHELSEA KEEN ON DEAL FOR JUVENTUS STAR

Chelsea have been linked once again with a move for Juventus wing-back Alex Sandro.

Tuttosport claims that the 26-year-old Brazilian has been watched several times this season by Antonio Conte’s scouts and it’s believed his style would fit in perfectly with his preferred 3-4-3 system.

Tuttosport, however, claims it would cost the Blues up to €60million to bring him to the Premier League.

Sandro, who joined Juve for €26million from Porto in the summer of 2015, can operate anywhere down the left flank and is also comfortable in a defensive midfield position.

He has three years left on his contract with the Champions League semi-finalists.

AND THE REST

Dries Mertens has decided to stay at Napoli after agreeing a new deal at the club. The Belgiun international was linked with a move to Manchester United – but will now sign a deal that will see his salary doubled at the club (Il Mattino)

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have opened negotiations with Alexis Sanchez’s agent over a summer transfer for the Arsenal striker. (Bild)

Galatasaray are determined to keep hold of Man Utd and Leicester target Bruma this summer and have offered him a £1.8million-a-year deal over five years. (Fanatik)

Paris St. Germain have joined Manchester United and Chelsea to make it a three-way tussle to acquire the services of Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. (Nice-Matin)

Arsenal have been linked with a summer move for Malaga midfielder Pablo Fornals as Arsene Wenger gets set to re-tool his squad this summer (Marca)

Kylian Mbappe’s uncle has said Manchester United and Manchester City are “options” for the France striker should he leave Monaco this summer (Tuttosport)

Kevin Gameiro has revealed that he turned down the chance to join Barcelona because of their forward trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez. The Atletico Madrid striker was a target for the Catalan side before they signed Paco Alcacer (Le 10 Sport)

Inter Milan are preparing an audacious summer move for Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan. The 28-year-old Belgian, a long time target of Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, could arrive at the San Siro on a cash plus player exchange involving Jeison Murillo (Gazetta dello Sport)

Barcelona are still trying to work out a plan to sign Philippe Coutinho this summer and could offer players in exchange. Liverpool would demand a Luis Suarez-type fee for the star, while his near £4million-a-year salary could also disrupt their pay system (Sport)

Juventus have opened talks with the agent of Lazio striker Keita Balde over a summer move to Turin. The 22-year-old, who is also a reported target for Manchester United and AC Milan, will almost certainly leave the capital at the end of the season (La Stampa)

Everton will rival Tottenham for Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez. The 21-year-old has scored 13 league goals this season and reportedly has a release clause of just £5million (Mundo Deportivo)

AC Milan director Marco Fassone has travelled to meet Atalanta to open talks over signing Franck Kessie. A salary offer is already on the table with a fee between the clubs still to be agreed. (Various)

AC Milan have made contact with Real Madrid over striker Alvaro Morata. The 24-year-old Spaniard is also a target for Chelsea but new Milan sporting director Massimo Mirabelli is confident he can bring him to the San Siro this summer (Sky Italia)

Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta, 27, has emerged as a key target for Barcelona after the Spanish champions’ technical secretary, Robert Fernandez, said signing a right-back was their number one priority (Sport)

Barcelona are willing to cash in on reported Arsenal target Arda Turan to raise funds to sign new players (Turkish Football.com)

Barcelona have ‘already made contact’ with Arsenal in an effort to sign Hector Bellerin as they reckon now is the perfect time to cash in on the ‘chaos’ engulfing the club (Mundo Deportivo)

PSG midfielder Javier Pastore says he could close out his career in the French capital. The 27-year-old Argentine has been heavily linked with a move away this summer with Juventus and Roma known admirers (Canal +)

PSG have contacted Antonio Conte about the prospect of taking over in the French capital. (Gazzetta dello Sport)