Euro Paper Talk: Real Madrid’s Arsenal raid; Man Utd trigger €80m exit fee

Manchester United have opened talks over a £71million summer deal for one of La Liga’s top talents, while Arsenal and Real Madrid are said to be plotting a fanciful £130million swap deal for two attacking talents, according to Thursday’s European papers.

MANCHESTER UNITED OPEN TALKS OVER CARLOS SOLER

Reports in Spain claim Manchester United have opened talks with Carlos Soler.

The Valencia player has emerged as one of the best creative talents in La Liga and Don Balon claim Jose Mourinho has made the player one of his top targets for next summer.

The report claims United had hoped Los Che would accept their £45million offer for the 20-year-old in the January window, but Valencia’s somewhat surprise involvement in the La Liga title race will signal the end of their chances of striking a deal in the winter.

However, United are so desperate to land their man that it’s claimed the club will trigger his €80million (£71million) exit clause in the summer.

Furthermore, it’s claimed talks have already begun between United and the player’s representatives over the transfer.

Soler has one goal and four assists from 11 La Liga starts this season.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid are determined to hijack Man City’s move for Alexis Sanchez and have made the Arsenal star their top summer target. The Gunners, meanwhile, are ready to make a shock move for Gareth Bale, with the same source controversially suggesting a £130m swap deal could be arranged in January (Don Balon)

Marouane Fellaini has been offered a deal PSG as the Belgian approaches the end of his Manchester United contract (Le 10 Sport)

Schalke star Leon Goretzka only has eyes on a move to Barcelona and will snub any offers that come his way from Liverpool, Arsenal or Juventus (Bild)

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has hit out at the ‘tiresome’ reports linking him with a future move to Real Madrid (Mundo Deportivo)

Mesut Ozil has agreed a move to Barcelona, with the La Liga giants offering him a four-year deal (Radio Catalunya)

Aaron Martin insists he is committed to Espanyol, despite reports he is attracting attention from Manchester City and Manchester United (Mundo Deportivo)

Atletico Madrid will rival Tottenham for West Ham forward Manuel Lanzini if West Ham give any indication they are willing to sell him in January (Sport)

Borussia Dortmund are plotting a surprise move to replace Peter Bosz with Huddersfield boss David Wagner

PSG are the new favourites to sign Celtic’s Moussa Dembele and are plotting a summer move for the striker, who is also wanted to Spurs, Man Utd and Chelsea (L’Equipe)

Inter Milan are prepared to sell reported Arsenal target Joao Mario for £26m in January (Tuttosport)

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto says he wants to stay at the club for the rest of his career, despite links to the likes of Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea (Marca)

Man Utd and Barcelona scouted Nigeria forward Henry Onyekuru during Anderlecht’s 2-1 win at Mouscron last Saturday (Het Laatste Nieuws)

Lionel Messi will never sign for Man City as he does not get on with Pep Guardiola (Diario Gol)

Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta has laughed off suggestions his side could make an audacious attempt to sign Messi next summer (Premium Sports)

Bayern Munich forward Arturo Vidal agreed to join Inter Milan this past summer, but the deal was never formalised between the two clubs (Calciomercato)

Paris Saint-Germain are refusing to lower their €20m asking price for Javier Pastore. Inter Milan remain favourites, but the Serie A side have told the Ligue 1 big-spenders that they won’t allow Joao Mario to move in the opposite direction (Tuttosport)

AC Milan are holding talks with Kaka over a deal that would see one of the club’s favourite ever stars return to the club in a commercial capacity (Calciomercato)