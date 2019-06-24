Man Utd are strongly considering a pair of Real Betis stars after meeting their combined €125m exit fees, while Leeds’ apparent interest in Gianluigi Buffon has been ramped up, according to Monday’s European papers.

MAN UTD CONTACT BETIS OVER DEAL FOR JUNIOR FIRPO

Manchester United are ready to spring a transfer surprise and seal a deal for Real Betis full-back Junior Firpo, according to reports in Spain.

The Spain Under-21 international has seen his stock rise on the back of an excellent season in LaLiga and was, at the back end of last week, tipped as a target for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

But Monday’s Marca claims it is United who are ready to strike with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to strengthen both full-back options this summer. A deal for Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also reportedly close.

The report claims United have held initial talks with Betis over a potential deal and are willing to meet the €50m exit clause that exists in his deal – leaving Betis powerless

LaLiga champions Barcelona are also reported to be keen on Firpo and apparently see him as a long term successor to Jordi Alba.

United are also reportedly mulling over a swoop for his Betis teammate Giovani Lo Celso.

The playmaker is also on the radar of Tottenham, but it is claimed United have also told Betis they are willing to meet the €75m buyout clause in the Argentinian’s deal.

However, any deal for Lo Celso will depend on their efforts to sign Bruno Fernandes, with the Portuguese star said to be their preferred midfield target.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!

More from Planet Sport: England v Australia: All you need to know

Wimbledon 2019: When is it, who are the defending champions, TV channels, prize money

AND THE REST

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa will do ‘anything and everything’ to get his hands on Gianluigi Buffon this summer, with the veteran keeper ‘intrigued’ by the challenge of helping the Yorkshiremen return to the Premier League (Corriere della Sera)

Arsenal have targeted a trio of Serie A players in the form of Armando Izzo, Franck Kessie and Ivan Perisic this summer, though will likely have to sell in order to fund moves for the €100m-rated trio (Calciomercato)

Manchester United have signed Real Zaragoza’s 16-year-old winger Mateo Mejia in a deal worth €600k (Sportaragon)

Lucas Torreira has set his heart on a move to AC Milan this summer and has told Arsenal he wants to be allowed to leave (SportItalia)

Napoli have insisted that Lorenzo Insigne and Allan are not for sale this summer and have accused Gazzetta dello Sport of a ‘wind-up’ (various)

Dani Alves has targeted a return to former club Barcelona when his PSG contract expires on July 1 (Sport)

Cristiano Ronaldo will be used as a central striker by Juventus this coming season, new manager Maurizio Sarri has decided (Calciomercato)

Juventus director Pavel Nedved has met with Mino Raiola in Monte Carlo to put the finishing touches to the Matthijs De Ligt signing and also to discuss the possibility of the Serie A side re-signing Paul Pogba (Gazzetta dello Sport)

AC Milan are making a serious move for Theo Hernandez, with Paolo Maldini meeting the Real Madrid star in Ibiza on Sunday to discuss a potential move from Real Madrid (AS)

Inter Milan are willing to invest a total of €200m in this summer’s transfer market, as they look to challenge Juventus for the Serie A title next season (Tuttosport)

Eibar are optimistic about completing the signing of Real Madrid full-back Alvaro Tejero on a permanent deal worth €3m (Marca)

Manchester United are refusing to give up in their pursuit of Lille attacker Nicolas Pepe this summer and will not be perturbed by the €80m asking price (La Voix du Nord)

Veteran former Roma star Daniele De Rossi has received an offer to continue in Serie A at AC Milan (Sky Italia)

Manchester City have offered Juventus a chance to sign Danilo in an exchange deal for Joao Cancelo (Calciomercato)

Kalidou Koulibaly has refused to rule out a transfer to the Premier League amid reported interest in the Napoli defender from Man Utd and Man City (Goal)

James Rodriguez will become a Napoli player before the end of this week after a €5m loan deal was arranged with Real Madrid (Corriere Dello Sport)

Roma have joined Milan, Tottenham, Arsenal and Lyon in the race for Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen, seen as the replacement for Kostas Manolas (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Samuel Eto’o has told Mohamed Salah to quit Liverpool and join Barcelona if he’s to achieve his ambition of winning the Ballon d’Or

Getafe are set to confirm the signing of Scottish forward Jack Harper from second division Malaga (Marca)

Antoine Griezmann will join Barcelona on July 1 – the day his exit clause at Atletico Madrid drops to €120m (Diario Gol)

Leroy Sane has told friends he will snub a return to the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and could yet sign an improved deal with Manchester City (Bild)

Sevilla are leading the race to sign talented Romanian playmaker Ianis Hagi this summer (Marca)