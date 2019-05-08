Manchester United have made a double promise to a free agent midfielder, while a pair of Liverpool players look set for summer moves, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

MAN UTD MAKE SERIOUS OFFER FOR ADRIEN RABIOT

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United have made their move to sign Adrien Rabiot, according to reports in France.

The midfielder will leave PSG this summer after being frozen out by the club, having refused to sign a new deal, and will be available on a free transfer.

Now, according to L’Equipe, United have outlined Rabiot as a replacement for Paul Pogba, who they plan to sell to help fund their rebuilding this summer.

The fact that Rabiot is yet to get himself fixed up with a new club gives United huge hope that they can win the race for his signature, with deals to Barcelona and Real Madrid having broken down in recent months.

The midfielder has been linked with Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea but it’s claimed United hope to win the race to sign him with the promise of regular first-team football and bumper wages to boot.

The French paper also reports that the Gunners are ready to up their interest but a move to Manchester United looks more likely at this stage.

AND THE REST

Benfica are in talks over a free-transfer deal to sign Liverpool full-back Alberto Moreno this summer, with the Spaniard likely to replace Alex Grimaldo with an agreement close (A Bola)

Liverpool academy striker Bobby Adekanye has agreed a move to Lazio (Calciomercato)

Manchester City are closing on the €70m signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri this summer after meeting his release clause – and are also expected to sign €50m Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes (Onda Cero)

Real Madrid are confident they will be able to convince PSG to sell Kylian Mbappe after submitting a world-record €275m offer for his services (France Football)

Napoli have reportedly pulled out of a deal to sign PSV forward Hirving Lozano this summer due to concerns over his fitness (RAI Sport)

Napoli are instead preparing a swoop for Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa this summer (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona remain the leading contenders to sign Matthijs de Ligt after it emerged the defender had rejected world-record wages to join Man Utd (Mundo Deportivo)

It’s also reported that Juventus have failed with a €67m offer for the Dutch teenager, who only wants to join Barca (Don Balon)

Real Madrid have told Gareth Bale, Dani Ceballos, Luka Modric and Marcos Llorente they will all be sold for the right price this summer (Marca)

Bale has been left in limbo after Real Madrid told him he needs to leave this summer, but with no side willing to match his €15m a year wages (Marca)

Sandro Tonali says he is relaxed about his future amid links to the likes of AC Milan, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, while Brescia owner Massimo Cellino says he ‘knows what the best solution is’ for the in-demand midfielder (Corriere della Sport)

Atletico Madrid are one of several Spanish clubs who want Bayer Leverkusen striker Lucas Alario, according to the player’s agent (Mundo Deportivo)

AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is being linked with a shock move to city rivals Inter Milan from parent club Chelsea this summer (Sport MediaSet)

Tottenham and AC Milan are the latest sides to linked with €60m-rated Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir, with Liverpool also still sniffing around the Lyon playmaker (Olympique et Lyonnais)

Real Betis have targeted Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno to alleviate their goalscoring problems (Marca)

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is top of Inter Milan’s shopping list, who are looking for a replacement for Mauro Icardi (Tuttosport)

Juan Mata is eager to link up with Barcelona as a free agent this summer (Sport)

Juventus have joined Napoli and Manchester United in showing an interest in Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier, who looks set to leave this summer in a €30m deal (Tuttosport)

Newcastle’s Ayoze Perez is one of the players being monitored by Inter Milan for the left flank, with a €20-25million bid enough to sign him (Corriere dello Sport)