Manchester United could turn to an experienced South American pair this summer after a double €120m move was tipped, while a €40m Liverpool target has settled on his next club, according to Monday’s European papers.

MAN UTD SET TO TURN TO CAVANI, RODRIGUEZ

Manchester United are ready to turn their transfer attentions to two South American stars, according to reports.

Calciomercato reports that PSG striker Edinson Cavani is looking to leave PSG this summer and has instructed his agent to secure him a move to the Premier League, with both Chelsea and United in his sights.

But with Chelsea more likely to seal the permanent transfer of Gonzalo Higuain, the Italian outlet claims a move to United looks to be on the cards with a fee of €60m being mentioned.

The 32-year-old is the Ligue 1 giants’ all-time leading scorer with 192 goals in 272 appearances and it’s claimed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants the Uruguayan as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who admitted recently that a move to Italy is on the cards.

Meanwhile, Don Balon claims United could make it a South American double this summer. The Spanish outlet claims United are firm favourites to seal the €60m transfer of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid this summer after Bayern Munich and Arsenal both rejected the chance to sign him.

The player will return to Real Madrid at the end of his loan stint in Bavaria, but they reckon it’ll be a brief stay with United seeing Rodriguez as an obtainable replacement for Alexis Sanchez.

AND THE REST

Liverpool are set to miss out on €40m-rated Borussia Monchengladbach star Thorgan Hazard this summer after he agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund (VTM Nieuws)

Brahim Diaz, who joined Real Madrid from Manchester City in January, is expected to be loaned out next season despite featuring in four of their last six games (Marca)

AC Milan are expected to stick with under-fire coach Gennaro Gattuso until the end of the season – but he will be replaced in the summer (Tuttomercato)

Neymar has admitted he would like to play with Eden Hazard in future years, with both players strongly linked to Real Madrid (Fox Sports Brazil)

Real Madrid have withdrawn their interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, despite the player having a verbal agreement over the move (Canal+)

Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt insists he is yet to make a decision on his future amid interest from the likes of Liverpool, Man Utd, Barcelona and Juventus (various)

Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen says he is keen to find a new club in the summer after his outings this season being limited to just the Copa del Rey and one Champions League appearance (Ziggo Sport)

Lyon are said to have held a series of talks with former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger over replacing outgoing manager Bruno Genesio (L’Equipe)

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said he wants to bring Xabi Alonso back to the club one day as a coach (SportBild)

Liverpool are ready to renew their interest in bringing €65m-rated Nabil Fekir to the Premier League from Lyon this summer (L’Equipe)

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc insists England’s rising star Jadon Sancho will not be sold this summer and will remain at the club (SportBild)

Real Madrid would consider selling Man Utd and Juventus target Raphael Varane for a world-record €100m fee – despite Zinedine Zidane’s insistence that the Frenchman will stay at the Bernabeu (various)

Tottenham have been given the green light to make a move for €20m-rated Torino midfielder Soualiho Meite this summer (Football Italia)

Zinedine Zidane has criticised Gareth Bale, saying he “did not know if he’s focused on Madrid” after Real’s 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (AS)