Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd under pressure as giants make contact with £67m target

Barcelona have initiated contacts with Chelsea over a £67m Man Utd target, while Arsenal have placed a bid for a Liverpool target according to Monday’s European press.

BARCELONA PHONE CHELSEA FOR STAR WINGER

LaLiga giants Barcelona have held phone conversations with both representatives of Willian and the Chelsea hierarchy over a possible summer move, a report claims.

Sky Italia claimed on Sunday that the Blues have struck a deal with Barca at the £67.1m mark, however other sources suggest that a fee has not yet been agreed.

The Sun stated last week that the former Shakhtar star has decided to leave Chelsea, despite Maurizio Sarri’s appointment as new boss.

They also add that the 29-year-old talked about a move to the Nou Camp with Philippe Coutinho during the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Mundo Deportivo have provided an update on the situation, claiming that face-to-face meetings between Barca and Chelsea could occur soon.

Roman Abramovich wants to keep Willian, however the player is reportedly keen on a move to the Nou Camp.

Jose Mourinho has also extensively linked with a reunion with his former player at Manchester United.

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

ARSENAL MAKE BID FOR VIDA

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Besiktas centre-back Domagoj Vida, according to a report.

The 29-year-old has been linked with Liverpool after performances during the World Cup in Russia. Now though Turkish paper Milliyet report that Arsenal have made an approach for the powerful defender.

The same outlet has reported that Liverpool officials will fly to Turkey to complete a move for Vida.

According to Turkish newspaper Milliyet, the Reds are looking to step up their interest in the player, who impressed at the World Cup as Croatia were beaten by France in the final.

Vida has also been attracting interest from Everton and West Ham, but the Gunners, who Unai Emery claimed may well make one further signing this summer, have made a bid for the defender

Liverpool are understood to have had two bids rejected for the player – the latest of those being for £20million.

Besiktas are reported to want nearer to £30m for the 29-year-old.

Fancy news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

AND THE REST

Florentino Perez has hinted the days of Real Madrid signing ‘Galacticos’ is over and their focus is now on bringing in the world’s best youngsters

Roma have wrapped up a €38 million (£34m/$44m) deal for Brazilian forward Malcom

Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal reportedly face fresh competition from Borussia Monchengladbach in the race to sign €15m-rated Porto defender Diogo Leite (Kicker)

Arsenal are in negotiations with Sevilla to lower Steven N’Zonzi’s €40m release clause (Get French Football News)

Jose Mourinho is keen to complete two more signings for Man Utd before the start of the season (Manchester Evening News)

Crystal Palace centre-back Jaroslaw Jach has been linked with a move to the Turkish Super Lig side Caykur Rizespor (Fanatik)

Real Betis boss Quique Setien has said that he is interested in bringing Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos back to the club (COPE)

Newcastle and Porto have agreed terms over the transfer of Chancel Mbemba (Het Laatste Nieuws)

Real Madrid are interested in signing Porto left-back Alex Telles (Record)

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Napoli target Rodrigo has reiterated his commitment to Valencia (AS)

Pedro Obiang has been linked with a return to Sampdoria, with the West Ham midfielder’s wages not a problem (Il Seccolo XIX)

Andriy Lunin has been presented as a Real Madrid player today.

Thibaut Courtois’ potential move to Real Madrid is being held up while Chelsea attempt to replace him. Petr Cech and Kasper Schmeichel are targets (Marca)

Besiktas goalkeeper Fabri is in the process of undergoing a medical at Fulham (Sky Sports)

Chelsea are reportedly readying a £45m bid for Daniele Rugani (Goal)

Gareth Bale is set to stay at Real Madrid and be at the front of their new project (Diario AS)

Liverpool, Man Utd and Man City target Mateo Kovacic remains firm in his desire to leave Real Madrid (Marca)

Manchester United could make a summer swoop for Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng (Kicker)

Juventus will not sell Chelsea and Man City target Miralem Pjanic for less than €100m (Il Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus and Chelsea are in talks for Daniele Rugani who could leave the Allianz Stadium for a fee close to €50million (Il Corriere dello Sport)

Chelsea remain interested in Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain (Sky Italia)

Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer (Marca)

Napoli have refused to sign striker Andre Silva from Serie A rivals (Il Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus midfield star Sami Khedira is destined to remain in Turin (Ilbianconero.com)

Atletico Madrid full-back Sime Vrsaljko wants to join Inter and the Italians have ‘carte blanche’ on their scope to complete a deal (Diario AS)

Valencia have agreed terms for Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro (Football Espana)

Besiktas are tracking Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina (Sabah)

Juventus are considering a move for Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic (Tuttosport)

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Rafinha Alcantara this summer (Diario Sport)

Newcastle United will trigger the €4m release clause of highly-rated Deportivo defender Fabian Schar (El Desmarque)

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Rafa Mir is edging towards a season-long loan deal at recently relegated Las Palmas (Football Espana)

Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Porto and Mexico star Herrera (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Lazio are interested in signing Sevilla playmaker Joaquin Correa this summer and are prepared to pay up to €20m according to reports (Il Messaggero)

Sevilla are reportedly close to signing Celta Vigo centre-back and Barcelona youth product Sergi Gomez (El Desmarque)