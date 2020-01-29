Manchester United will go all out to lure a classy €130m-rated star this summer as Bruno Fernandes’ midfield partner, while Man City are ready to break their transfer record to sign a new defender, according to Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

KAI HAVERTZ TOPS MAN UTD’S SUMMER WISH-LIST

Manchester United will make the signing of Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz their No 1 priority this summer – and plan to partner him up in a dream attacking midfielder partnership with Bruno Fernandes.

The 20-year-old is expected to be one of Europe’s most sought-after footballers this summer, despite having a huge price tag on his head.

Having scored 17 goals last season, Havertz has had a slight dip in form this time around, managing just four goals and two assists so far this season.

But that hasn’t stopped a number of European football’s big guns casting envious eyes towards him and Havertz has seen himself linked with moves to the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

However, according to Wednesday’s edition of SportBild [via Sport Witness], United’s interest remains strongest and it’s claimed they fancy their chances of bringing the player to Old Trafford should they secure Champions League qualification.

Even if the Red Devils miss out this season, the German publication states Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains determined to lure him to Old Trafford having identified him as a priority signing and knowing the player can likely quadruple his salary by joining the Red Devils.

As per the report, Leverkusen have stuck a €130million asking price on Havertz’s head, but that is unlikely to deter United who have scouted the seven-times capped international on multiple occasions this season.

Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller also remains convinced by the player’s qualities and talked him up despite his dip in form of late.

“Kai has an extraordinary gift. He is good with his left foot, good with his right foot, has a good head, an outstanding technique, and he is fast,” Völler was quoted as saying by SportBild.

Havertz has previously admitted he is open to the prospect of playing abroad too, giving United further hope they could beat fellow suitors Bayern to his signature.

“I think I’ve picked up enough international experience at Leverkusen,” Havertz told Marca, when speaking about his future, adding: “I know the rhythm of these international matches and I’m confident that I can go abroad at any moment and play at clubs outside of Germany.”

AND THE REST

Hellas Verona are plotting a move for Tottenham defender Juan Foyth and could secure a loan move with a view to a permanent €10m summer switch (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester United have made contact with Barcelona over a cut-price €20m deal to sign unwanted midfielder Ivan Rakitic (ESPN)

Manchester United could follow up the signing of Bruno Fernandes with the capture of Atletico Madrid midfielder Javier Ajenjo Hyjek. The 19-year-old’s deal expires at the end of the season, but is also being chased by several LaLiga sides (Sport)

Luka Jovic has vowed to stay with Real Madrid despite emerging as a January transfer target for Chelsea (AS)

Inter Milan are working on a plan to bring talented Napoli forward Dries Mertens to the club in the summer, with the Belgian set to move on a free transfer (Tuttosport)

Manchester City have set aside a club-record fee of €90m to sign defender Milan Skriniar this summer, with Inter Milan ready to accept the sale (El Desmarque)

Trabzonspor are willing to let Daniel Sturridge leave due to his high wages and after Aston Villa were reported to have lodged a €5m offer (Fanatik)

Bruno Fernandes will travel to Manchester on Wednesday night and will undergo a medical with United on Thursday after they struck a €65m fee with €15m in ‘hard to reach’ add-ons with Sporting Lisbon. The midfielder will sign a deal to summer 2025 (RMC Sport)

Bundesliga side Paderborn are chasing the signing of 21-year-old Everton midfielder Antony Evans (Kicker)

Barcelona have broken off talks with Valencia over the transfer of striker Rodrigo Moreno after deciding the reported €70m fee was too expensive (Mundo Deportivo)

Hertha Berlin have lodged a bid of €28m for AC Milan striker and reported Tottenham, West Ham and Man Utd target Krzysztof Piatek (Calciomercato)

Valencia have agreed a loan deal for Roma captain Alessandro Florenzi until the end of the season (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Celta Vigo are in talks to sign River Plate striker Rafael Santos Borre this week as a new strike partner for Iago Aspas (AS)

Steven Bergwijn has admitted playing for Jose Mourinho was one of the key factors in convincing him to join Tottenham as his €30m move from PSV Eindhoven was wrapped up (De Telegraaf)

Benfica have decided to end talks with AC Milan over a deal for talented midfielder Florentino Luis after deciding they want to keep the player (Bola Blanca)

Napoli have made a late play to sign AC Milan full-back ​Ricardo Rodriguez after his transfer to Fenerbahce appeared to break down (Calciomercato)

Bayern have turned their attention to Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar after deeming a deal for Man City star Leroy Sane too expensive (France Football)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has targeted an ambitious summer raid for Uruguay forward Maxi Gomez from Valencia, who is rated in the €140m bracket (Cadena Ser)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane vetoed a deal for Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen before his move from Tottenham to Inter Milan (AS)

Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Brighton are interested in fulfilling Emmanuel Adebayor’s desire to complete a sensational return to the Premier League. The striker is a free agent after leaving Turkish side Kayserispor last month (various)