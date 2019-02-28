Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd want exciting €55m Juventus man; Arsenal eye Ajax star

Manchester United are back in the market for a Juventus full-back, while Arsenal are in the race for an Ajax star, according to Thursday’s European papers.

MAN UTD EYE EXCITING €55m FULL-BACK

Manchester United are interested in signing Juventus’ star full-back Joao Cancelo in the summer, a report from Italy claims.

United were one of a number of teams linked to the Portuguese international the summer prior to his eventual move to Turin, and Tuttosport states that they are still monitoring the player.

Cancelo has become an important part of Max Allegri’s side since his arrival, registering 14 starts this season for Juventus in Serie A despite missing a month due to injury.

The former Inter Milan loanee is represented by Jorge Mendes, something which saw Premier League newcomers Wolves also linked with a move, but United appear to be firmly in the hunt for a new right-back this summer.

Cancelo moved to Juventus for a fee of €40m last June, and given that he is just 24-years-old and has a contract until 2023, the Bianconeri are likely to demand a substantial fee for his services.

Transfermarkt currently have the ex-Valencia man’s market value as €55million.

MAN UTD WANT BENFICA DUO TO BECOME CLUB ICONS FOR YEARS

Manchester United are leading the chase to sign Benfica duo Joao Felix and Ruben Dias – and want the duo to become cornerstones of their side for the next decade.

That’s the view of Portuguese paper Record, who claims United scouts have identified the Portuguese pair as prime summer targets – and believe the pair can become club icons for years to come.

According to the Portuguese sports daily, United and Juventus are the two main suitors for playmaker Joao Felix, with neither club put off by Benfica’s €120m exit clause in the teenager’s contract.

That is a view backed up by respected Italian transfer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, who has claimed United have held talks with the player’s agent this week.

In addition to the signing of Felix, the report claims United are also leading the charge to sign his teammate Dias, who has shone in the centre of Benfica’s defence this season.

Benfica turned down a €35m offer from Lyon last summer for Dias and instead extended the player’s contract until June 2023, which now contains a €60m release clause. But that’s not considered too prohibitive, with United very much in the market for a new centre-half this summer.

The 21-year-old has already played 70 times for the Portuguese giants and is well on his way to establishing himself as one of world football’s best upcoming defenders.

United’s prime rivals to his signature, however, are Atletico Madrid, who has cited Dias as their No 1 replacement for veteran Uruguayan defender Diego Godin, who is tipped to join Inter Milan this summer.

AND THE REST

Arsenal, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are leading the chase for Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico (ESPN)

Mauro Icardi has called for “respect” and laid out his sacrifices and struggles with Inter in a post on Instagram in the midst of an ongoing feud with the club that has seen him dropped from the team

Barcelona are reluctant to sell Jasper Cillessen despite the goalkeeper’s desire for more first-team football (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea are leading Wolves and Leicester in the race to sign Maritimo’s Croatian midfielder Josip Vukovic – though any deal depends on the club being able to delay or beat their transfer embargo imposed by UEFA (O Jogo)

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will hold a meeting over the future of playmaker James Rodriguez, who has been linked with Arsenal (TZ)

Barcelona are interested in a deal to sign Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, who spent the early stages of his career at the club, his agent has confirmed (Catalunya Radio)

Arsenal are readying a huge, if not unlikely, €100m swoop to bring in Real Madrid star Marco Asensio – and believe they can part-fund the move by allowing Mesut Ozil to move on and removing his huge wages from their expenditure (Don Balon)

Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona are among the long list of clubs showing an interest in the transfer of Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Felix Correia (Don Balon)

AC Milan have told Torino and Tottenham that they’d want €30m if they considered selling Patrick Cutrone this summer (Sky Italia)

Napoli and Inter have both joined the race to sign Real Madrid midfielder and Juventus and Chelsea target Isco (Corriere della Sera)

Genoa defender Cristian Romero has pleaded for Manchester United to make a move to sign him this summer – and admits he is unsure if his proposed move to Juventus will materialise (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona are set to meet with Matthijs De Ligt’s agent Mino Raiola to discuss a summer swoop for the Ajax defender (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid have cooled their interest in both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and will instead focus on a summer deal for Chelsea’s Eden Hazard (AS)

Liverpool are plotting an official approach to sign Bundesliga hotshot Luka Jovic, who is rated at around €55m by parent club Benfica (Don Balon)

Roma have officially signed midfielder Bryan Cristante from Atalanta on a permanent basis after making his loan-to-buy a permanent arrangement (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona are very much considering the sale of Ivan Rakitic this summer with a decision to be made on the Chelsea, Man Utd and Inter Milan target at the end of the season (ESPN)

Juventus have agreed a deal to sign Flamengo defender Wesley (Tuttosport)

Villarreal plan to extend the contract of playmaker Santi Cazorla by a further season (El Periodico Mediterraneo)

The agent of AC Milan full-back Davide Calabria has revealed interest from two Premier League clubs in his client (Calciomercato)

Inter Milan and Watford are going head to head in the battle to sign Boavista defender Goncalo Cardoso (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has escaped punishment following a controversial goal celebration against Atletico Madrid earlier this month (Marca)

Real Madrid have identified Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico as Marcelo’s replacement (Tuttosport)

Unai Emery has green lighted a potential €22million summer swoop to bring River Plate loanee Juan Quintero for Arsenal (Don Balon)

Former Portugal international Ricardo Quaresma’s wage demands have put Toronto FC off signing the 35-year-old Besiktas winger (ESPN)